Sony, Kodak, and DJI Were the Big Camera Market Share Winners of 2025

Japanese retail analyst BCN+R has published its annual BCN Awards, detailing the best-selling photography brands across the majority of Japanese electronics and camera stores. There are some surprising results this year, although the major players have remained consistent.

As Digicame-Info reports, the BCN Awards include five photography-related categories, each with the top three brands by overall market share.

Starting with likely the most interesting category for photographers, interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras, Sony yet again came out on top. However, its market share did drop a fair bit compared to 2025. In the 2025 BCN Awards, Sony topped the mirrorless camera category with an impressive 35.8% market share. In this year’s awards, Sony still won, but its market share dipped to a 29.9%, nearly six percentage points off its prior pace.

The second- and third-place finishers, Canon and Nikon, remained the same this year, but each company picked up a bit of market share. Canon went from 26% to 27.4%, while third-place Nikon increased from 14.5% to 15.1%. It’s unclear which companies scooped up the rest of Sony’s lost market share, as BCN+R only lists the top three finishers in each category. Panasonic, Fujifilm, and OM System are all safe bets, as all three released exciting new cameras in 2025.

As for the DSLR category, a fast-shrinking camera segment that Canon routinely dominates, Canon yet again reigned supreme, although by a significantly smaller margin than in 2024. Canon’s first-place market share decreased from 69.4 to 44.3% year over year, while Nikon and Ricoh Imaging both increased their shares. Nikon finished second again but increased its share from 20.9 to 38%. Ricoh Imaging went from 9.7 to 17.7%. All three companies have reduced their DSLR offerings in recent years. Canon is down to just a pair of models: the 5D IV and the Rebel T7, sold as the Kiss X90 in Japan.

In the compact camera segment, officially the digital camera with an integrated lens category, Kodak won out again. PetaPixel has previously reported on the popularity of Kodak-branded PixPro digital cameras in Japan and elsewhere, and the Kodak PixPro FZ55 was even Map Camera’s best-selling digital camera of 2025.

Kodak’s 24% share is impressive and followed by Fujifilm (13.9%) and Kenko Tokina (13.3%). While Kenko cameras are a rare sight at American retailers, the company has maintained a strong Japanese presence.

When it comes to digital video cameras and action cameras, DJI is a force to be reckoned with.

In the video segment, the Chinese imaging and technology company, best known for its drones, secured a 64.7% market share last year, beating second-place Panasonic by 45.8 percentage points. Sony finished in a distant third with an 11.1% share. DJI increased its market share year over year to 48.1%, which is impressive.

For action cameras, DJI’s lead was not quite as dramatic, but the company still had a 40.1% market share. Insta360 landed in second place with a 37.9% market share. Both DJI and Insta360 increased their market shares by just under 10 percentage points compared to the year before. GoPro was the real loser here, dropping from first place with 34.3% market share to 18.9% in 2025. As PetaPixel wrote late last year, China now owns the action camera market that the U.S. once dominated.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.