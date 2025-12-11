Entry-Level Cameras Dominate Among Japanese Consumers

As exciting as the latest and greatest cameras are, the best-selling models are, by and large, entry-level cameras with older, worse technology. Photographers love to talk about cutting-edge flagship cameras, but when it comes to consumer spending habits, entry-level interchangeable-lens cameras rule the day, as BCN+R’s latest data from Japan shows.

BCN+R compiles data from about half of Japanese retailers, ranging from more general electronics retailers and online stores like Amazon to more specialist photography shops. Generally speaking, BCN+R’s data reflects general consumer behavior, while information from specialist retailers offers a better view of the cameras that more serious photographers are buying. From November 1-30, the best-selling interchangeable lens camera was the Canon EOS R10 with its 18-150mm kit lens.

The Canon EOS R10 launched way back in 2022. The 24.2-megapixel APS-C camera sports some fairly impressive specs despite being aimed primarily at beginners, including 4Kp60 video (with a crop), 23 frames per second continuous shooting (an impressive 15 with its mechanical shutter), and a compact, portable design.

Despite its age, the R10 remains the most popular camera among Japanese consumers. It shows that, at the end of the day, most people are unwilling to spend big bucks on a new camera. It’s a very competitive segment, too, as there are many cameras in that roughly $1,000 price range.

One such camera is the one in the number two position on BCN+R’s rankings, the Sony ZV-E10 II vlogging camera. This interchangeable-lens APS-C vlogging camera launched last year and made an instant positive impression thanks to its compact design, competitive feature set, and notable improvements over its predecessor. The camera got even better this week, as Sony released a free upgrade to give the camera 4Kp120 recording.

To the surprise of no one, the third-best-selling camera is once again an affordable model: the Canon EOS R50. The Canon EOS R50 is even cheaper than the R10, currently just under $800 with an 18-45mm kit lens. The R50 might even be selling better than the two cameras above it, actually, because BCN+R separates different colorways. The black R50 is number three, while the white version is number four.

Speaking of different versions of the same camera being split up in the rankings, the sixth best-selling model is the Sony ZV-E10 II with the 16-50mm lens. The better-selling bundle adds the 55-210mm lens to the mix.

The Brand New Canon EOS R6 III, Despite its High Price, Is Popular So Far

While the main takeaway here is that the best-selling cameras among all photographers in Japan are among the most affordable on the market, that doesn’t mean that some more premium options aren’t selling well. The brand-new Canon EOS R6 Mark III, which just won PetaPixel‘s Camera of the Year award and was the People’s Choice winner for 2025, debuted at the 11th spot on the list. The R6 III is the most expensive camera on the entire top 20, and it will be fascinating to see if Sony’s similarly priced and also superb a7 V lands on the list next month. They are two very exciting mid-range cameras that deliver exceptional performance.

A Strong Month for Nikon

There are some other notable takeaways from the list, including that November was a strong month for Nikon. The company’s Z50 II, Z30, and Z5 II cameras all landed on the list in seventh, eighth, and 12th places, respectively. Sony also did well beyond its ZV-E10 II vlogging camera, with the a6400 rounding out the top 10, another different ZV-E10 II kit in 15th, the original ZV-E10 making a couple of appearances, and the a7C II in both silver and black making the cut.

OM System Should Have Brought the PEN E-P7 to the U.S.

There is one more camera to quickly note on the list, the Olympus PEN E-P7. This cute, compact Micro Four Thirds camera launched in Japan way back in 2021 and, for whatever reason, never made it to the United States. The silver kit was the fifth best-selling camera in Japan last month, per BCN+R’s data, while the white one was ninth. It’s such a stylish camera and clearly continues to resonate with Japanese photographers. It’s a shame it never made it stateside.

