Lomography Completes Petzval Art Series With 27mm and 135mm Primes

Jeremy Gray

Two camera lenses, labeled "Petzval 27" and "Petzval 85," are displayed side by side on a glossy black surface with a black background. The "Petzval 85" lens has a longer barrel and lens hood.

Last July, Lomography unveiled a series of new Petzval lenses. At the time, the company launched 35mm f/2, 55mm f/1.7, and 80.5mm f/1.9 Art primes, promising to bring 27mm f/1.7 and 135mm f/2.5 lenses into the fold later. Later is now, and the five-lens series is complete.

Like the three Joseph Petzval Art lenses Lomography released last year, the two new ones embrace swirly bokeh the distinct appearance of classic Petzval lenses. The new 27mm f/1.7 and 135mm f/2.5 primes were built using recalculated optics from Petzval’s original 1840 portrait lens while embracing modern glass and focus-coupled bokeh control.

“More than the glass and coating, the Petzval ‘look’ relies on the field curvature created by the arrangement of the optical group elements,” Lomography told PetaPixel last year. “We’re using multi-coated glass, producing gentle red flares and a warm veiling glare which add to the dreamy, vintage-inspired look of the lenses.”

A bearded person wearing a black beanie is holding a camera up to their face, taking a photo outdoors with blurred green foliage in the background.

A black camera with a large, cylindrical Lomography Petzval 135mm lens attached is placed on a bright yellow background, viewed from above at an angle.

One of the significant innovations with the new lenses is that, unlike prior models, users don’t need to readjust the focus when they change the intensity of the bokeh, which can be controlled in seven steps. Not only was this frustrating for photographers, but it also significantly limited the usability of older Lomography Petzval lenses for video applications. The new focus-coupled primes have been built to perform equally well for both stills and motion.

Five camera lenses of varying focal lengths are arranged in a row from left to right, gradually increasing in size. The lens sizes are labeled: 27, 35, 55, 80.5, and 135.

All five lenses in the series feature 180° of focus throw and MOD 0.8 unified gear positions.

“Strengthening or reducing the Swirl effect is an incredible tool for storytelling — which could not fully live up to its potential due to the focus shift,” Lomography says.

Achieving the focus-coupled design was no easy feat, and Lomography’s design team had to work hard to implement it without sacrificing the Petzval look. Likewise, bringing this classic, distinct appearance to new focal lengths required significant efforts. The new 27mm f/1.7 lens was particularly challenging, as it was hard to achieve the required field curvature at the wider focal length.

Sample Images

A man with a beard wearing a black top hat and vintage suit stands outdoors with blurred yellow foliage and blue sky in the background, creating a swirling focus effect.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A woman with medium-length brown hair leans against a tree, looking softly at the camera. The background is blurred with swirling green and brown tones, creating a dreamy effect.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A person with curly hair and glasses stands outdoors, surrounded by blurred autumn foliage and a bright, swirling bokeh background. They wear a blue and white sweater and look slightly off to the side, appearing thoughtful.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A person and a child sit together at a piano decorated with string lights, outdoors at night, with blurred people and glowing lights in the background.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A woman wearing blue gloves, a black coat, and a scarf stands outdoors, looking up. The background is blurred with buildings and bare trees, creating a moody, wintry atmosphere.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A woman with long dark hair sits at a table in a lively, blurred cafe with greenery overhead, resting her chin on her hand and smiling softly, with empty glasses and cups in front of her.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A woman with long dark hair looks at the camera through yellow autumn leaves, with blurred branches in the foreground and a cityscape in the background.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A person with short dark hair and a black top stands with arms crossed, surrounded by swirling, out-of-focus lights on a dark background, creating a dreamy, contemplative atmosphere.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A close-up of a man with a mustache and beard, looking intently at the camera. The background is filled with warm, circular bokeh lights, creating a soft, artistic effect.
Joseph Petzval 27mm f/1.7 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A man wearing a denim jacket and hoodie stands outdoors at night, with colorful blurred city lights in the background. The lighting is dim, giving the scene a moody atmosphere.
Joseph Petzval 135mm f/2.5 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A person dressed in old-fashioned brown clothes and a black cap stands outdoors in a sunlit forest, smiling and laughing while holding a bundled bag under one arm.
Joseph Petzval 135mm f/2.5 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A woman with shoulder-length brown hair wearing a cream sweater and a necklace stands outdoors, surrounded by greenery with a blurred, swirled background effect.
Joseph Petzval 135mm f/2.5 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A woman with blonde hair and a floral tattoo on her arm gazes softly over her shoulder, standing by a window with dim, warm lighting and blurred reflections in the glass.
Joseph Petzval 135mm f/2.5 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A young man in a black sweater and gloves stands outdoors at night with his arms crossed, looking to the side. Blurred city lights and a car with glowing taillights are visible in the background.
Joseph Petzval 135mm f/2.5 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A person with short hair wearing a patterned jacket stands outdoors, looking to the left. The background is blurred, showing buildings and a soft, hazy sky, suggesting an urban setting at sunset or sunrise.
Joseph Petzval 135mm f/2.5 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens
A person with curly dark hair and a gray sweater leans on the railing of a white spiral staircase, looking outward with a thoughtful expression. Lush green plants fill the background.
Joseph Petzval 135mm f/2.5 Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens

Pricing and Availability

All five Lomography Joseph Petzval Art lenses are $599 each and come in E, RF, and Z mounts. Lomography also sells them in discounted bundles. The five-lens set costs $2,396, which is equivalent to getting one of the five lenses for free. For those who purchased the 35mm, 55mm, and 80.5mm lenses in a three-lens bundle last year, Lomography is also selling a two-lens bundle with just the new 27mm and 135mm primes.

Image credits: Lomography

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Three Petzval camera lenses are displayed side by side against a black background, labeled 80.5mm, 55mm, and 35mm from left to right, with reflective bases and metallic detailing. Lomography’s New Petzval Art Lenses Revive the Legendary Swirl
A young woman with vibrant purple hair, wearing a blue patterned dress, poses with her hands near her head on a bustling, colorful city street with blurred people and lights in the background. How Lomography Brings 19th-Century Optics to Photographers in 2025
Lomography Unveils the Petzval 55mm f/1.7 for Full-Frame Mirrorless
The Lomography Petzval 58 is the First Petzval Bokeh Control Lens
Discussion