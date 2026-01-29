Lomography Completes Petzval Art Series With 27mm and 135mm Primes

Last July, Lomography unveiled a series of new Petzval lenses. At the time, the company launched 35mm f/2, 55mm f/1.7, and 80.5mm f/1.9 Art primes, promising to bring 27mm f/1.7 and 135mm f/2.5 lenses into the fold later. Later is now, and the five-lens series is complete.

Like the three Joseph Petzval Art lenses Lomography released last year, the two new ones embrace swirly bokeh the distinct appearance of classic Petzval lenses. The new 27mm f/1.7 and 135mm f/2.5 primes were built using recalculated optics from Petzval’s original 1840 portrait lens while embracing modern glass and focus-coupled bokeh control.

“More than the glass and coating, the Petzval ‘look’ relies on the field curvature created by the arrangement of the optical group elements,” Lomography told PetaPixel last year. “We’re using multi-coated glass, producing gentle red flares and a warm veiling glare which add to the dreamy, vintage-inspired look of the lenses.”

One of the significant innovations with the new lenses is that, unlike prior models, users don’t need to readjust the focus when they change the intensity of the bokeh, which can be controlled in seven steps. Not only was this frustrating for photographers, but it also significantly limited the usability of older Lomography Petzval lenses for video applications. The new focus-coupled primes have been built to perform equally well for both stills and motion.

All five lenses in the series feature 180° of focus throw and MOD 0.8 unified gear positions.

“Strengthening or reducing the Swirl effect is an incredible tool for storytelling — which could not fully live up to its potential due to the focus shift,” Lomography says.

Achieving the focus-coupled design was no easy feat, and Lomography’s design team had to work hard to implement it without sacrificing the Petzval look. Likewise, bringing this classic, distinct appearance to new focal lengths required significant efforts. The new 27mm f/1.7 lens was particularly challenging, as it was hard to achieve the required field curvature at the wider focal length.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

All five Lomography Joseph Petzval Art lenses are $599 each and come in E, RF, and Z mounts. Lomography also sells them in discounted bundles. The five-lens set costs $2,396, which is equivalent to getting one of the five lenses for free. For those who purchased the 35mm, 55mm, and 80.5mm lenses in a three-lens bundle last year, Lomography is also selling a two-lens bundle with just the new 27mm and 135mm primes.

Image credits: Lomography