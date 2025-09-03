Canon Sold More DSLRs in 2024 Than Fujifilm Sold Total Digital Cameras

Although photographers buy many more mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras than DSLRs, Canon still sells a surprising amount of its old EF-mount DSLR cameras.

According to Nikkei Industry Map data first spotted by Digital Camera Life in Japan and subsequently Amateur Photographer, Canon sold 790,000 DSLR cameras in 2024. While that’s down from 920,000 in 2023, a 14% decrease year-over-year, that figure still crushes the competition.

In comparison, Canon’s biggest DSLR competitor over the past 25 years or so, Nikon, sold just 70,000 DSLRs in 2024, down from 130,000 in 2023. It isn’t like Canon is necessarily trying that hard to sell DSLR cameras, either. The company last announced a new DSLR in 2020, the EOS Rebel T8i. Its last new EF-mount lens was the EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM in 2018, which was promptly ported to RF mount largely unchanged. Also, we are ignoring the RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6, which is a rehoused EF lens from 1999. No jokes about an EF lens launched in 2025 here.

Anecdotally, I was in Best Buy a couple of weeks ago and took a stroll to the camera section, as I often do whenever I patronize a store that has one, and saw some brand-new Canon DSLR camera kits for sale, including the aforementioned T8i and an even older T7. There was also an EOS R100 mirrorless camera kit available, for what it’s worth. It’s the same story at other retailers, like Sam’s Club, Wal-Mart, and Target.

The point is that while customers tuned into the photography industry are flocking to mirrorless bodies when looking for a new camera, more casual buyers who make in-person purchases at regular retail stores have quite a few very affordable DSLRs to choose from. Clearly, among those who are buying entry-level DSLRs, they are almost exclusively buying Canon models. With Pentax’s paltry 10,000 sales added to the mix, Canon has a nearly 91% DSLR market share.

That goes nicely with Canon’s overall digital camera market share of 43.2% in 2024. Speaking of overall camera market share, Canon sold more DSLRs in 2024 than most camera companies sold digital cameras in total, including Fujifilm (740,000), Panasonic (280,000), OM Digital (160,000), and Ricoh Imaging (70,000). If Fujifilm’s analog-only Instax cameras counted, which they don’t because they’re not digital cameras, Fujifilm’s numbers would be considerably higher, by the way. To illustrate just how strong Canon’s DSLR business remains despite the company essentially abandoning the technology years ago, Canon’s DSLR sales in 2024 would have nearly bested Nikon’s overall camera sales in 2023 (810,000).

It is worth noting that Canon’s lead over Sony in the overall digital camera market — about 1.2 million units — would persist without Canon’s DSLR camera sales, but would shrink considerably.

DSLR sales, as expected, continue to drop every year, but Canon seems poised to squeeze every last drop out of that shrinking market. If budding photographers are looking to get the best bang for the buck, though, PetaPixel recommends shopping for used cameras, DSLR and mirrorless alike. It is possible to get some excellent older cameras that blow similarly-priced “new” entry-level DSLRs out of the water.

