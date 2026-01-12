3D-Printed Kit Gives the DJI Osmo Nano Vintage Hasselblad Style

The DJI Osmo Nano is a clever, compact modern action camera with cutting-edge features. But what if it looked and acted less like a modern action camera and more like a classic waist level-viewfinder Hasselblad camera? For some reason, there’s a 3D-printed shooting kit that answers that very question.

Creator blankCM at Maker World has created a 3D-printable case and kit for the Osmo Nano that gives it a Hasselblad-style appearance and controls. This pairing makes perfect sense given that DJI is an owner of the legendary Swedish camera brand, Hasselblad. The two companies are very tightly connected.

There are multiple versions of the kit, including magnetic and non-magnetic versions, and a special one that pays homage to Hasselblad’s legendary Apollo mission legacy, which Hasselblad itself paid tribute to via a special edition 907X camera in 2019, 50 years after the famous Apollo 11 lunar landing.

As the creator explains, the kit is more than just a case, it changes how the user interacts with the DJI Osmo Nano. The part of the camera with the display slots into the 3D-printed case to be used like a waist-level viewfinder, while the detachable camera portion of the Osmo Nano goes into the “lens” on the front of the camera. The kit also includes detachable grips, like classic Hasselblad cameras, and supports camera strap and tripods.

The build itself looks fairly straightforward and alongside the files and recommended filaments, the Maker World post also includes assembly instructions and parts lists.

One user who downloaded the files and made it for themselves remarked that it is “so cute and works well.” Another commenter wonders if it there would be a way to attach filters to the front, which would conceivably be possible if the larger “lens” on the front of the “Hasselblad camera” had threads, but it doesn’t. Presumably someone could engineer a means of attaching a filter thread or adapter ring to the front of the case.

On the one hand, a DIY project like this is pretty silly and it’d be easy to wonder “why” someone would do it. On the other hand, it’s fun, and why shouldn’t using cameras be fun?

Image credits: Maker World user blankCM