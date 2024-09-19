DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Promises ‘Pro’ Performance in a Small, Rugged Body

DJI announced the Osmo Action 5 Pro action camera, promising an array of industry-first features and improved image quality.

The latest Osmo action camera sports a new Type 1/1.3 image sensor with a 2.4-micron pixel size, which DJI says delivers up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range. The built-in lens has an f/2.8 aperture and 155-degree field of view. DJI goes a step farther than its bold dynamic range claims, adding that its new action camera is the first of its kind to “rival professional cameras.” Naturally, such promises should be taken with a pinch of salt, but there is little doubt that DJI has improved the imaging capabilities of its new camera.

The new sensor can record in 10-bit D-Log M and supports hybrid log-gamma (HLG) displays. The camera can record high-dynamic range (HDR) video at up to 4K/60p, which DJI says does a better job capturing shadow details without overexposing highlight regions. The camera also includes an AI-powered SuperNight mode, which uses algorithms to deliver cleaner footage in dim conditions.

“By combining the image quality of a professional camera with the rugged durability of an action camera, we continue to innovate and set new standards for the industry,” explains Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “Creators have evolved, becoming more sophisticated in the stories they tell and the moments that they capture. Instead of making incremental improvements, we strive to push the entire action camera category forward and evolve with these creators.”

Beyond imaging improvements, the Osmo Action 5 Pro promises significantly better battery life. The camera can be used continuously for up to four hours, marking a 50 percent improvement over its predecessor. This extra longevity is thanks to a new, more efficient four-nanometer chip and a larger 1,950mAh battery. Plus, DJI has crafted a proprietary energy efficiency algorithm. Even when shooting in low temps (-4 degrees Fahrenheit/-20 degrees Celsius), the bane of batteries, the camera can record video for up to 3.6 hours. Snowboarders rejoice.

The camera also charges faster than its predecessor. When using DJI’s 30W USB-C charger, the camera can get enough juice for two hours of shooting from a 15-minute charge.

The extra recording time matters little if the footage isn’t good. DJI says the Osmo Action 5 Pro is the first action camera on the market to deliver built-in subject centering and tracking autofocus, enabling shooters to work without a gimbal.

“Powered with a high-performance 4nm chip and machine learning algorithms, the camera can intelligently detect a subject’s position and dynamically adjust the composition to keep the subject centered in every frame,” DJI explains.

Action cameras must be rugged and up to the challenge of harsh, unpredictable environments. The Osmo Action 5 Pro has the industry’s deepest waterproofing without a case — 20 meters (65.6 feet). The camera has a special color temperature sensor to deliver accurate white balance even when underwater and has a start/stop recording mode so it only records when submerged. The camera has a built-in pressure gauge to record depth, duration, and altitude data (to ensure the user’s safety). It also meets global standards for diving accessories.

The Osmo Action 5 sports front and rear tempered glass touchscreens with bright OLED panels. The screens offer a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which should be sufficiently bright for daytime shooting (it’s half as bright as the new iPhone 16 Pro smartphone, for example). DJI has also reduced the size of the bezels to increase the screen size without changing the camera body’s footprint.

Audio is essential, too, so the Action 5 Pro works with the DJI Mic 2 Transmitter via Bluetooth, recording high bit rate audio without a receiver. Users can take advantage of the built-in mic with an audio backup mode enabled to add ambient sound recording when using an external mic, too.

Rounding out the other features and improvements are 47GB of internal storage, high-speed transfers over Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0, Wi-Fi live streaming, timecode support, dynamic “live” photo capture, pre-recording, and intelligent highlight functionality to mark important video segments to speed up editing.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro works with a wide range of accessories, including a charging handle, a cold shoe expansion kit, DJI Mic 2, a GPS Bluetooth remote controller, an extension rod, and various mounts for helmets, backpacks, handlebars, and more.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is available now for $349. This includes the Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action Extreme Battery Plus (1950 mAh), Osmo Action Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount, Osmo Action Curved Adhesive Base, Osmo Locking Screw, Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, Osmo Action 5 Pro Rubber Lens Protector, Osmo Action 5 Pro Glass Lens Cover, and Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad.

There is also the Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo for $449. This includes everything in the standard kit plus the Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount (mini), Osmo Action Multifunctional Battery Case, and Osmo 1.5m Extension Rod.

Image credits: DJI