52-Gram Osmo Nano Is DJI’s Smallest Action Camera

DJI announced the Osmo Nano, a compact and lightweight hands-free wearable camera that promises professional-level imaging performance.

The DJI Osmo Nano features a next-generation Type 1/1.3-inch image sensor paired with a high-performance processor, delivering up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range, per DJI. This relatively large image sensor is packed inside a tiny wearable camera body that weighs just 52 grams (1.8 ounces) and measures approximately 57 by 29 by 28 millimeters (2.3 by 1.1 by 1.1 inches).

With optional attachments, users can mount the Osmo Nano “anywhere,” including on helmets, headbands, lanyards, hats, and more. The camera is also waterproof, so it is ready for water-based adventures. The compact action camera is waterproof up to 10 meters (33 feet) without additional housing, and when paired with the Multifunctional Vision Dock, it delivers IPX4-rated splash resistance.

The Multifunctional Vision Dock includes a built-in OLED HD touchscreen that can remotely control the Osmo Nano. The Osmo Nano camera itself can mount to the dock in any direction using magnets, and the dock fast charges the main camera up to 80% battery level in just 20 minutes. When docked and fully charged, the Osmo Nano can record up to 200 minutes of 1080p24 video or 60 minutes of 4Kp30. The dock also includes a built-in microSD card slot.

“The perspectives are endless, providing another dimension of creativity and versatility to any video captured,” DJI explains.

The Osmo Nano’s 1/1.3-inch sensor can capture 4Kp60 video and 4Kp120 slow-motion footage. Its built-in lens has a 143° field of view, capturing an ultra-wide perspective for both stills and motion pictures. The Osmo Nano is the only camera in its featherweight class to record 10-bit and D-Log M color, capturing 72% more color space than 8-bit standard video.

For shooting in low light, the SuperNight mode promises improved sharpness and noise reduction. Meanwhile, the HorizonBalancing stabilization technology maintains a level horizon and can correct tilts +/- 30°. RockSteady 3.0 is included to reduce camera shake during frenetic action.

Like DJI’s other recent products, the Osmo Nano works natively with DJI microphones without a receiver, although the camera does include dual built-in microphones for stereo audio recording. It also works with a neutral density (ND) filter set, which is beneficial for filmmakers in particular.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Osmo Nano will not be officially available in the U.S. market at launch.

“The Osmo Nano will not be available officially in the U.S. market on official websites upon its global launch on September 23,” DJI tells PetaPixel in a statement. “DJI remains committed to the U.S. market and is optimizing our strategy to best serve our customers amidst evolving local conditions.”

However, recent DJI launches, which also skipped the U.S., have been available in the U.S. through other retail channels. DJI does not comment on decisions taken by its retail partners.

As for global markets, the DJI Osmo Nano is available starting today. It starts at $309 in Canada, £239 in the United Kingdom, and €279 in Europe for the standard combo (64GB). A 128GB combo is slightly more across the board.

Image credits: DJI