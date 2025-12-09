Viltrox’s New 2x Teleconverter for Sony E-Mount Costs Under $300

A person holding a Sony camera equipped with a large white telephoto lens, positioned against a blurred outdoor background.

Viltrox has been busy so far in December. Alongside wide-angle and telephoto conversion lenses for Fujifilm X100 Series cameras, the Chinese lens maker has also launched a new 2x teleconverter for Sony E-mount cameras. The new teleconverter works with the expected Sony lenses, plus Viltrox’s 135mm f/1.8 prime.

The Viltrox Teleconverter 2.0x for Sony E-mount is listed for order now on B&H, and B&H notes that per Viltrox, the new teleconverter works with the Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 G Master and GM II lenses, Sony’s 100-400mm, 200-600mm, and 400-800mm telephoto zoom lenses, the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM, 400mm f/2.8 GM, and 600mm f/4 GM, plus Viltrox’s 135mm f/1.8 portrait prime. This is the same set of Sony lenses as Sony’s own 2x teleconverter works with, plus, of course, the Viltrox 135mm.

A close-up of a black Sony α7R camera with a large white telephoto lens and a 2.0x teleconverter attached, against a dark background.

However, where Viltrox aims to separate itself from Sony’s offering is price. The Sony FE 2x Teleconverter is $598, while the Viltrox option is $280. That’s a significant price difference. Viltrox promises that its teleconverter performs similarly to Sony’s offering, including in terms of image quality.

A Sony mirrorless camera with a large white telephoto zoom lens, mounted on a black tripod collar, set against a black background.

Close-up of a camera lens mount with electronic contacts and a USB-C port, showing the rear glass element and metallic mount on a dark background.
The Viltrox 2x teleconverter for Sony E-mount has a USB-C port for firmware updates.

As its name suggests, a 2x teleconverter doubles the effective focal length of attached lenses, turning something like a 400-800mm telephoto zoom into an 800-1600mm lens. However, this comes at the cost of maximum aperture, as a 2x teleconverter slows a lens by two stops. In the case of a 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom, this means photographers have the equivalent of a 140-400mm f/5.6, which is not necessarily limiting in terms of light-gathering. However, in the case of the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 example, that lens is already on the slower side without a teleconverter. While 1600mm of reach is great, it comes with a max aperture of f/16, which can be very limiting. Such is the nature of the beast with teleconverters, no matter which company makes them.

A close-up of a Sony camera with a large white telephoto lens attached, focused against a blue sky background. The camera's controls and lens details are clearly visible.
The sample photos below were provided by Viltrox and shot on the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II lens.

Sample Images

A white spoonbill with a long, flat bill walks along a wet sandy shoreline, with shallow waves and water in the background.

A photograph of the Sun shows a bright, orange-yellow circle against a black background, with several dark sunspots scattered across its surface.

Two white spoonbills stand in shallow water on a sandy shore, with gentle waves and a blurred, green hill in the background.

A white crane stands on a wet sandy shore with another crane in the background. A red lighthouse and distant buildings are visible across the water on a hazy day.

A white wading bird with a long, flat bill searches for food in shallow, muddy water near the shore, with small waves and rocks visible in the scene.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox Teleconverter 2x for Sony E-mount is available to order now for $280. B&H expects it to be available in the next 7-14 days, just in time for the holidays.

Image credits: Viltrox

