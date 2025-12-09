Viltrox’s New 2x Teleconverter for Sony E-Mount Costs Under $300

Viltrox has been busy so far in December. Alongside wide-angle and telephoto conversion lenses for Fujifilm X100 Series cameras, the Chinese lens maker has also launched a new 2x teleconverter for Sony E-mount cameras. The new teleconverter works with the expected Sony lenses, plus Viltrox’s 135mm f/1.8 prime.

The Viltrox Teleconverter 2.0x for Sony E-mount is listed for order now on B&H, and B&H notes that per Viltrox, the new teleconverter works with the Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 G Master and GM II lenses, Sony’s 100-400mm, 200-600mm, and 400-800mm telephoto zoom lenses, the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM, 400mm f/2.8 GM, and 600mm f/4 GM, plus Viltrox’s 135mm f/1.8 portrait prime. This is the same set of Sony lenses as Sony’s own 2x teleconverter works with, plus, of course, the Viltrox 135mm.

However, where Viltrox aims to separate itself from Sony’s offering is price. The Sony FE 2x Teleconverter is $598, while the Viltrox option is $280. That’s a significant price difference. Viltrox promises that its teleconverter performs similarly to Sony’s offering, including in terms of image quality.

As its name suggests, a 2x teleconverter doubles the effective focal length of attached lenses, turning something like a 400-800mm telephoto zoom into an 800-1600mm lens. However, this comes at the cost of maximum aperture, as a 2x teleconverter slows a lens by two stops. In the case of a 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom, this means photographers have the equivalent of a 140-400mm f/5.6, which is not necessarily limiting in terms of light-gathering. However, in the case of the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 example, that lens is already on the slower side without a teleconverter. While 1600mm of reach is great, it comes with a max aperture of f/16, which can be very limiting. Such is the nature of the beast with teleconverters, no matter which company makes them.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox Teleconverter 2x for Sony E-mount is available to order now for $280. B&H expects it to be available in the next 7-14 days, just in time for the holidays.

Image credits: Viltrox