These Six Cute Cameras All Cost Under $60 and Just Seem Fun

Japanese stationery and electronics company Nakabayashi Co. Ltd. is all-in on fun cameras. The company recently announced a wide-ranging line-up of cameras that runs the gamut from keychain toy cameras to point-and-shoot film cameras.

As reported first by DC-Watch and this week by Digital Camera World, Nakabayashi has something for just about everyone. To be clear, none of these new cameras sport particularly impressive specifications on paper, but they are undeniably cute and cool, which, as has been demonstrated many times before, can hold significant sway for photographers.

There are six cameras in the new series. Starting with the teeniest of the bunch, two toy cameras. The Toy Camera and the Toy Camera Easy both attach to keychains and weigh next to nothing. The bigger one, although the word “bigger” is used loosely here, weighs under 30 grams and has a two-megapixel Type 1/4 CMOS image sensor with a 0.6mm f/2.8 lens, which is equivalent to a wide-angle lens thanks to the massive crop factor. The camera has an itty-bitty display and records images to a microSD card. The Toy Camera is priced at 8,635 Japanese yen, which is roughly $55.

The even smaller Toy Camera Easy has a 1-megapixel Type 1/10 sensor and a wide-angle prime lens. It also records to a microSD card and weighs a mere 9.5 grams (0.3 ounces). This camera is even cheaper, priced at the equivalent of just under $20.

Both the Toy Camera Easy and Toy Camera can record video as well as still images, although photographers should keep their quality expectations in check. These are tiny image sensors inside toy cameras.

Then there are the Kodomona Cameras designed for kids. These compact digital cameras have a chunky exterior, ideal for kids. These cameras come in blue and beige colorways and sport a Type 1/6.5 CMOS image sensor with just one megapixel of resolution. The camera costs under $50, weighs about 80 grams, and ships with a hand strip and tripod that doubles as a selfie stick.

The remaining three cameras are all analog models: the Filma Camera, Filma Camera Daylight, and Filma Camera Half. The standard Filma Camera has a 28mm f/8 built-in lens, a flash, and captures full-frame 35mm photos. This camera is 9,295 Japanese yen, or nearly $60.

The Filma Camera Daylight ditches the flash in favor of a slimmer, cuter form factor and white and pink colorways. It has the same 28mm f/8 lens and captures full-frame photos. The smaller camera is also cheaper, at just under 4,000 yen (about $25).

Rounding out the trio is the Filma Camera Half, a half-frame film camera with a built-in flash and, again, the same 28mm f/8 lens.

All in all, these are pretty interesting new cameras. None of them will set the world ablaze with their tech specs, but there is plenty of space in the market for affordable cameras that don’t make overly ambitious or unrealistic promises.

Image credits: Nakabayashi Co. Ltd.