Viltrox’s Conversion Lens Gives the Fujifilm X100 a Wider 28mm Prime

Split image: On the left, a black Fujifilm camera facing forward; on the right, a silver Fujifilm camera viewed from above with a detached lens beside it, both on a dark background.

Viltrox, best known for its excellent camera lenses, has announced a new Wide Conversion Lens that attaches to the built-in lens on Fujifilm’s popular X100 compact cameras, including the newest X100VI model launched last year. The conversion lens turns the X100’s 35mm equivalent lens into a wide-angle 28mm prime.

The Fujifilm X100 series features a built-in 23mm f/2 lens, which is equivalent to a 35mm prime thanks to the APS-C sensor’s 1.5x crop factor. While the X100 is celebrated for its 35mm equivalent lens and this natural field of view, some photographers may want more flexibility, which is where conversion lenses come in.

A close-up view of a Viltrox 28mm camera lens with a 49mm filter thread, placed on a reflective black surface. The lens and its details are sharply focused.

Fujifilm itself makes conversion lenses, which were most recently updated alongside the X100F model way back in early 2017. The Fujifilm WCL-X100 II, available in both black and silver finishes, converts the X100 camera’s built-in lens to deliver a 28mm equivalent focal length, down from 35mm. This is a 0.8x reduction in focal length, which increases the field of view from around 64° to more like 75°. However, this wide-angle conversion lens and the accompanying telephoto model are nearly a decade old now and were developed well before the X100VI moved to Fujifilm’s higher-resolution 40-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR image sensor. Further, and perhaps most importantly of all, Fujifilm’s wide-angle and telephoto conversion lenses are $399 each, which is a hefty chunk of change.

A silver and black Fujifilm digital camera with a mounted lens, alongside a separate silver camera lens, placed on a white background.

Viltrox promises excellent image quality at a much lower price of $159. The Viltrox WCL-X100VI, despite its name referencing the newest X100 model, the X100VI, works with all X100 series cameras. However, fourth-generation models and later, including the X100F, X100V, and X100VI, automatically recognize the conversion lens and adjust the built-in distortion and vignetting correction accordingly.

A silver and black Fujifilm X100VI camera with a large lens is placed on a dark, smooth surface. The camera features dials and buttons on the top and a textured grip on the right side.

Two camera lenses with metallic finishes, one silver and one black, are placed side by side on a dark surface. The lens markings and reflections are clearly visible, highlighting their design details.

As Viltrox explains, the WCL-X100VI features five elements arranged in four groups, including a pair of high-refractive-index lenses. The front element features a special coating to repel dirt and water. The conversion lens itself has a 49mm front filter thread, like the built-in lens when used with an adapter, and adds 36.6 millimeters (1.44 inches) of total length to the X100’s lens.

Sample Photos

A person with shoulder-length hair holds a camera and leans on an old television in a dimly lit, cozy room filled with bottles and photos, illuminated by a green desk lamp.

A woman wearing a brown cap and vest over a white shirt smiles while turning toward the camera in a sunlit room with large windows and vintage decor.

A young woman in vintage-style clothing and a brown cap stands by a window, looking outside through sheer curtains. Warm sunlight filters in, illuminating her thoughtful expression.

A close-up of a dragonfly perched on the tip of a green plant, with blurred greenery and sunlight in the background.

A woman wearing a sleeveless cream top and a straw hat holds a camera up to her face, as if taking a picture, with a beige wall and sunlight in the background.

A person wearing a hat, cream vest, and checkered wide-leg pants stands under a covered walkway, holding a camera and looking to the side. The background includes peach-colored walls and greenery.

A woman wearing a straw hat, cream vest, and checkered skirt stands outdoors holding a camera, with greenery and beige concrete walls in the background.

A woman wearing a straw hat, sleeveless top, and long plaid skirt sits on a low concrete ledge outside a building. She has a black shoulder bag and looks thoughtfully at the camera.

A woman in a hat and sleeveless top sits against a textured wall, holding a coffee cup. She wears a long, plaid skirt and looks towards the camera in an outdoor setting with tall columns.

A woman in a sleeveless blouse, wide-brim hat, and long skirt stands by a textured stone wall, holding a coffee cup and gazing thoughtfully toward a window where soft light shines in.

A person wearing a hat, white vest, and long dark skirt stands by a large, angular window in a minimalist, textured beige room, with soft light streaming in.

A young woman sits on a patterned floor by a wooden desk, resting one arm on her knee. She wears a white shirt, brown vest, and skirt, with sunlight casting shadows across her face and surroundings.

A young person wearing a brown cap and vest over a white shirt leans against a desk in a sunlit room with large windows, a teddy bear, a guitar, and books visible in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox WCL-X100VI is available now for $159 in both black and silver finishes, designed to match the look of the X100 cameras themselves.

Image credits: Viltrox

