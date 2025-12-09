Viltrox’s Conversion Lens Gives the Fujifilm X100 a Wider 28mm Prime

Viltrox, best known for its excellent camera lenses, has announced a new Wide Conversion Lens that attaches to the built-in lens on Fujifilm’s popular X100 compact cameras, including the newest X100VI model launched last year. The conversion lens turns the X100’s 35mm equivalent lens into a wide-angle 28mm prime.

The Fujifilm X100 series features a built-in 23mm f/2 lens, which is equivalent to a 35mm prime thanks to the APS-C sensor’s 1.5x crop factor. While the X100 is celebrated for its 35mm equivalent lens and this natural field of view, some photographers may want more flexibility, which is where conversion lenses come in.

Fujifilm itself makes conversion lenses, which were most recently updated alongside the X100F model way back in early 2017. The Fujifilm WCL-X100 II, available in both black and silver finishes, converts the X100 camera’s built-in lens to deliver a 28mm equivalent focal length, down from 35mm. This is a 0.8x reduction in focal length, which increases the field of view from around 64° to more like 75°. However, this wide-angle conversion lens and the accompanying telephoto model are nearly a decade old now and were developed well before the X100VI moved to Fujifilm’s higher-resolution 40-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR image sensor. Further, and perhaps most importantly of all, Fujifilm’s wide-angle and telephoto conversion lenses are $399 each, which is a hefty chunk of change.

Viltrox promises excellent image quality at a much lower price of $159. The Viltrox WCL-X100VI, despite its name referencing the newest X100 model, the X100VI, works with all X100 series cameras. However, fourth-generation models and later, including the X100F, X100V, and X100VI, automatically recognize the conversion lens and adjust the built-in distortion and vignetting correction accordingly.

As Viltrox explains, the WCL-X100VI features five elements arranged in four groups, including a pair of high-refractive-index lenses. The front element features a special coating to repel dirt and water. The conversion lens itself has a 49mm front filter thread, like the built-in lens when used with an adapter, and adds 36.6 millimeters (1.44 inches) of total length to the X100’s lens.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox WCL-X100VI is available now for $159 in both black and silver finishes, designed to match the look of the X100 cameras themselves.

Image credits: Viltrox