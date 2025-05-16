Viltrox Teases 85mm and 50mm f/1.4 for Sony E and 56mm f/1.2 for Fuji X

Viltrox teased three new lenses coming in the near future: the 85mm f/1.4 Pro, the 50mm f/1.4 Pro, and the 56mm f/1.2 Pro. The first two lenses will be available for Sony E-mount, while the third lens will be released for Fujifilm X-mount.

The lenses were shown on the floor of the China International Photograph and Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (often shortened to the China P&E Expo) yesterday. Viltrox didn’t provide any information about the new lenses other than three photos and the promise that more information would be released soon.

First, Viltrox showed off an upcoming 85mm f/1.4 Pro FE lens, which appears to have a declickable aperture with a range of f/1.4 through f/16. It doesn’t seem to have the digital LCD found on the Lab series lenses, which might be a good thing since Chris Niccolls has complained that it’s not exact enough some of the time.

The Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 Pro for Sony E-mount is pretty similar in design and shares pretty much all of the above design touches, but in a smaller lens body, which makes sense given the focal length.

Finally, Viltrox showed off the 56mm f/1.2 for Fujifilm X-mount, which has fewer visible trappings than the two new Sony lenses outside of the physical aperture ring.

All three lenses are slated to join the Viltrox Pro series of lenses (which include the likes of the 75mm f/1.2 and the 27mm f/1.2 for APS-C cameras). This line is separate from the LAB series (which features the 135mm f/1.8 and the 35mm f/1.2) and is considered one level lower in Viltrox’s full product portfolio.

“The LAB series is Viltrox’s premium product line, known for its exceptional image quality and top-tier specifications,” Viltrox has explained in the past. “Compared to other products currently available in the market, the lenses in the LAB series are considered flagship models. Additionally, our brand’s product range includes the following series, from top to bottom: LAB -> Pro -> DF -> C -> Air -> Chip.”

While Viltrox didn’t announce any pricing or availability with this lens teaser, there is precedent for the former. While a Viltrox Lab lens might cost around $1,000, the Pro series has typically hovered under $600.

