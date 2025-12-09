Viltrox’s Telephoto Conversion Lens for X100 Series Cameras Costs Less Than Half of Fujifilm’s

Alongside a new wide-angle conversion lens for Fujifilm X100-series cameras, Viltrox, maker of great optics, has also launched a new telephoto conversion lens for X100 models. The lens offers a 1.4x magnification, delivering a 50mm equivalent focal length on the X100.

The Viltrox TCL-X100VI, despite its name, is compatible with all X100 series bodies. However, when used on fourth-generation and newer models, including the X100F, X100V, and X100VI, the conversion lens is recognized automatically by the camera, delivering accurate vignette and distortion corrections.

Speaking of the X100F, this model, released in 2017, is when Fujifilm itself last upgraded its own wide-angle and telephoto conversion lenses, which provide the same magnification ratios as Viltrox’s new products. Viltrox makes many of the same promises as Fujifilm, albeit with newer optical designs, at a much lower price. The Viltrox TCL-X100VI is $189, while Fujifilm’s first-party telephoto conversion lens for X100 models is $399. Like Fujifilm, Viltrox offers its new conversion lenses in both black and silver finishes, ensuring they are color-matched with the X100 cameras.

In terms of specifications, the new Viltrox TCL-X100VI features five elements in four groups, including two high-refractive-index lenses and an extra-low dispersion lens. The telephoto conversion lens weighs 230 grams (8.1 ounces), which is a decent amount of weight to add to the X100VI that weighs only 521 grams (18.4 ounces) by itself with a battery and memory card. The TCL-X100VI adds 45 millimeters (1.8 inches) of length to the camera’s built-in lens. The telephoto conversion lens has a filter thread on the end that accepts 67mm filters, up from the 49mm filters the X100 Series cameras accept via an adapter.

Although the TCL-X100VI attaches to any X100 model’s built-in 23mm f/2 (35mm equivalent) lens, it is worth considering how the telephoto conversion lens works alongside the X100VI’s improved digital crop modes. The X100VI, unlike its predecessors, features a high-resolution 40-megapixel X-Trans CMOS HR image sensor, enabling better in-camera crop modes. The digital teleconverter offers 50mm (20-megapixel) and 70mm (10-megapixel) equivalent modes, which will only be further enhanced by the 1.4x teleconverter conversion lens, offering 70mm and roughly 100mm equivalent focal lengths at those same megapixel counts.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox TCL-X100VI for Fujifilm X100 Series cameras is available to order now in black and silver for $189.

Image credits: Viltrox