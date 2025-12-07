Why Every Photographer Needs To Visit Slovenia

When someone says Slovenia, what comes to mind? Dragons, mountains, craft beer? Maybe so, but Slovenia is a country that no one really talks about. Originally part of Yugoslavia, Slovenia became independent in 1992, and few travelers have mentioned whether they’ve been to Slovenia.

Slovenia wasn’t on my travel list when I was backpacking Europe this year, but I’m happy that I chose the country that was perfect for travel photography.

For The Quiet and Less Busy Crowd

If any photographers want to be out of the tourism spotlight and want a quiet getaway compared to Italy and Croatia, Slovenia is perfect as an underrated gem. Even in the countryside, it’s filled with some of the most beautiful landscapes. For anyone who’s also into the history of the Yugoslav Wars, into incredible dishes like the klobasa and the bled creme cake, maybe Slovenia might be perfect for the travelers or photographers into the quiet and less busy crowd.

I came to Slovenia around the beginning of November, and it was perfect. Rarely any tourists, but I met some incredible locals.

The Capital City, Ljubljana

Ljubljana is filled with rich, beautiful views of the mountains, and is also famous for the Ljubljana Castle. If you were to go during the fall, photographers should be able to capture a variety of incredible natural light street photography, as I did.

The city is also filled with incredible food, and you can get away with staying in hostels with the cheap euro. Whatever you do, always research the city, the restaurants, and the food before you travel, but don’t always look at places to take photos.

Lake Bled, The Most Relaxing Place

Bled is just around the north west of Slovenia, an hour from Ljubljana. It was one of the best places I’ve ever been. It felt relaxing to see the sunrise and sunset shining through the church of the Assumption of Mary. I’ll never forget taking the hike to see the entire view of the mountains and Lake Bled.

I managed to capture this image with a mix of the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 and a 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6. There are also some hostels you can stay around Lake Bled, so I highly suggest you stay two or three nights, then relax, be calm and be amazed by how rich the nature of Slovenia is.

The beauty of Bled is just incredible and makes the country even better.

Final Thoughts

There are so many places to check out in Slovenia. I never got to see Lake Bohinji, Triglav, or the Kozjak Waterfall, but I highly encourage other travellers or photographers to join in on the Slovenia adventure. Spend a good week surrounding yourself with the idea. It is perfect for the breathtaking hikes, food culture, and the photography you’ll bring. Out of all the countries I’ve been to in Europe from September to December, Slovenia is my favourite country.

About the author: Dylan Dufault is a professional portrait and adventure photographer and blog writer who has been involved in photography since 2020. He has photographed events for TIFF and BMW and worked for Tamron, Impact24, Adobe, and other brands. For more of his work, you can see his Instagram, Website, Substack and Behance.