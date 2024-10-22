Laowa’s 55mm f/2.8 and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift Macro Lenses Fill a Void

After weeks of rumors, there are finally (mostly) complete details about Venus Optics’ new Laowa 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 tilt-shift macro lenses for full-frame cameras.

The Laowa FFII TS 55mm f/2.8 and FFII TS 100mm f/2.8 lenses both feature an impressive 1:1 maximum magnification ratio, making them proper macro lenses. Tilt-shift lenses are great for macro photography because by using the tilt and shift functionality, photographers have significantly more control over the focal plane. This can be used to make the depth of field significantly shallower or deeper, which can be great for getting tack-sharp product photos.

While categorized as “full frame” lenses, both the TS 55mm and 100mm f/2.8 macro lenses cover a 67-millimeter image circle, allowing them to be used on Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium-format mirrorless cameras. Alongside these two mounts, the new Laowa lenses also come in Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts.

Unsurprisingly, the lenses are manual focus only, as is par for the course with Laowa lenses in general and tilt-shift optics. Both lenses can tilt up to 10 degrees and shift plus or minus 12 millimeters. The lenses also share their 15-bladed aperture design and f/2.8-22 aperture range.

Beyond their focal length and angle of view, the lenses differ in their optical design and dimensions. The Laowa 55mm f/2.8 tilt-shift lens features 14 elements across 11 groups, while the 100mm prime has 13 elements in 10 groups.

With the additional glass, the 55mm f/2.8 is larger and heavier than its 100mm counterpart. The Laowa 55mm f/2.8 TS weighs 1,450 grams (3.2 pounds), while the 100mm f/2.8 tips the scales at 1,310 grams (2.9 pounds). The 55mm lens is 168.5 millimeters (6.6 inches) long, and the 100mm macro is 162 millimeters (6.4 inches) long. Both lenses take 77mm front filter threads.

Laowa’s new FFII TS lenses fill an interesting void in many lineups. While both Canon and Nikon have made tilt-shift lenses for their DSLR cameras, which can be adapted to mirrorless cameras, neither company has made native mirrorless tilt-shift lenses yet. Sony has never made one, and there are no native first-party offerings for L-mount, either. Fujifilm stands alone with its two GF tilt-shift lenses released last year, the GF 30mm f/5.6 T/S and GF 110mm f/5.6 T/S, both of which are macro lenses.

While Venus Optics has yet to share pricing info for its two new tilt-shift lenses, it is a very safe bet they will come in at a lower price point than Fuijfilm’s two GF T/S lenses, which cost $4,000 for the 30mm one and $3,500 for the 110mm prime. As soon as Venus Optics shares cost and availability information, PetaPixel will update this article. The lenses should be popping up on retailers’ websites soon.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa