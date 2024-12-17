New Laowa 55mm f/2.8 and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift Macro Lenses Promise Creativity and Practicality

Tilt-shift lenses have not gotten their due in recent years, with some companies ignoring the lens type altogether in the DSLR-to-mirrorless transition. Venus Optics aims to change that with a pair of new Laowa tilt-shift macro lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

These lenses may look familiar to frequent PetaPixel readers, as they were initially announced overseas in October. However, they are finally now coming to the United States. Further, there are plenty of new sample images to check out.

The Laowa 55mm f/2.8 and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro lenses feature a precise tilt range of plus-or-minus 10 degrees, plus-or-minus 12 millimeters of shift, and 1:1 macro magnification.

“These lenses allow photographers to easily manipulate the plane of focus and adjust the perspective distortions,” Venus Optics explains. “A true 1:1 macro capability will enable it to capture fine details of the subject. This versatile combination makes both lenses essential tools for photographers working across various fields, including commercial, macro, landscape, architectural photography, and more.”

Laowa’s new lenses are the first tilt-shift macro lenses featuring an f/2.8 maximum aperture designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. However, due to their large image circles, they can also be used on some medium-format cameras, including Fujifilm GFX system cameras. It is worth noting that when used on a GFX medium-format camera, the lenses are limited to plus or minus eight degrees of tilt and 10 millimeters of shift.

Through tilt and shift, photographers can easily create a super shallow depth of field or, alternatively, achieve a greater depth of field. There are creative and practical effects with tilt-shift lenses. Venus Optics specifically cites product photography as a great use case for tilt-shift lenses, especially given the 1:1 macro capabilities of the new Laowa lenses.

Shifting specifically is also very useful for architectural photography. It is possible to correct perspective distortions and keep vertical lines perfectly straight by adjusting lens shifts. Shift is also useful for panoramic photographers, as it can make it easier to capture distortion-free images for stitching.

Laowa’s new tilt-shift lenses have yet another trick up their sleeve. The lenses feature two rotation systems so photographers can rotate the lens at the camera mount. This provides additional control over tilt direction when shooting.

Digging into specifications, the Laowa 55mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro lens includes 14 lens elements arranged across 11 groups. The lens has an f/2.8-22 aperture range, 15 aperture blades, and a minimum focusing distance of 27 centimeters (10.6 inches). The lens weighs approximately 1,345 grams (just under three pounds) and is about 169 millimeters (6.6 inches) long. The lens accepts 77mm front filters.

The 100mm f/2.8 lens has 13 elements in 10 groups and, like its sibling, an f/2.8-22 aperture range. The 100mm lens also has 15 aperture blades and accepts 77mm front filters. The minimum focusing distance is 32 centimeters (12.6 inches). The lens is 162 millimeters (6.4 inches) long and weighs 1,215 grams (2.7 pounds).

Laowa 55mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro Sample Images

Laowa 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 55mm f/2.8 and 100mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift 1x Macro lenses are available to order now through Venus Optics and authorized retailers for $1,249 each. The lenses are available in E, GF, L, RF, and Z mounts.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa