Canon Already Can’t Make Enough 45mm f/1.2 Lenses to Meet Demand

The new $459 Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STMlens is already proving too popular ahead of its December release. Canon Japan has warned photographers that it will be unable to fulfill all current preorders at launch.

As is always the case when photo companies issue apologies and notices that they will be unable to fulfill product orders at launch, which is standard practice, it is impossible to know whether the issue is surprisingly strong demand, unusually small supply, or a combination of both. However, what is certain is that Canon has received more orders for the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM than it believes it will have in stock by early December.

Given that Canon was optimistic about the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM when it revealed the fast new prime lens, it is also a safe assumption that the company has already produced quite a few lenses and is rapidly churning them out. The lens has a relatively simple optical formula, comprising just nine elements, including plastic-molded aspherical lenses that cost less to make than traditional glass aspherics, so it should be a relatively straightforward lens to manufacture, at least compared to some of Canon’s L-series lenses with big, exotic glass elements.

It is also not surprising that photographers are excited about the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM. It is Canon’s first affordable f/1.2 prime for full-frame EOS R-series mirrorless cameras, providing customers with a new standard prime faster than the RF 50mm f/1.8 but much cheaper than either the RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM or RF 50mm f/1.2L USM, which cost $1,549 and $2,599, respectively. Many photographers seek the shallow depth of field and light-gathering capabilities of fast professional lenses, but don’t have the budget for them. The RF 45mm f/1.2 STM promises to scratch that itch without breaking the bank.

There are some compromises, though. The RF 45mm f/1.2 STM is not an L-series lens, so it doesn’t promise the same image quality as Canon’s pricier, professional-oriented optics. The RF 45mm f/1.2 STM also lacks L-series build quality and doesn’t ship with a lens hood, which is a $60 add-on. By the way, Canon says the ES-73B lens hood for the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM will also take longer to deliver than initially expected. Canon Japan says that orders for both the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM and the accompanying lens hood will be shipped in the order they were placed.

“We are currently experiencing delays in delivery for the following products due to the large number of orders we have received. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and business partners,” Canon Japan says in a translated statement. “We will continue to take measures to ensure a stable product supply so that we can deliver products as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding.”

It is also worth noting that Canon’s Speedlite EL-1 (Ver. 2) is still on the company’s product shortage list. The EL-1 V2 was announced way back in July, and replaces the original EL-1 released in 2021 that photographers complained about being out of stock for over a year back in 2024. Canon has an EL-1 speedlite supply issue that seemingly hasn’t been fully resolved by the new version. Photographers in the U.S. can at least get their hands on the EL-1 V2 right now, even if those in Japan are out of luck.

Speaking of the U.S., the new Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM remains available for preorder through B&H, and the retailer offers no indications of shortages at this time. The lens is expected to ship on December 3. Canon USA also has the lens available to order now with December 3 availability.

PetaPixel plans to publish its Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM Review before the lens releases in early December.

Image credits: Canon