Canon’s New EL-1 V2 Speedlite Costs More and Offers Less: Weaker Power for $1,349

Canon announced the Speedlite EL-1 (Version 2), an upgraded version of the original EL-1 flagship flash released in early 2021.

The EL-1 V2 arrives not long after many photographers lamented their inability to actually purchase the original EL-1. It was out of stock for over a year, as PetaPixel previously reported. When PetaPixel asked Canon about the matter last September, the company said that it was “experiencing supply chain issues with the Speedlite EL-1.”

It remains unclear what will happen to those with unfulfilled EL-1 Speedlite orders, but the flash remains back ordered at major retailers like B&H and on Canon USA’s website. The Canon EL-1 V2, on the other hand, is available for preorder.

There are only minor differences between the EL-1 V2 and its predecessor, although perhaps the most important one will wind up being availability. While both flashes offer 24-200mm coverage (in 35mm terms) and have a 14-degree angle of coverage, they have different guide numbers. The original EL-1’s guide number is 46.3 feet (4.1 meters) at ISO 100 for the wide-angle position and 196.9 feet (60 meters) at ISO 100 at 200mm. The EL-1 V2, on the other hand, has reduced guide numbers of 45.9 feet (14 meters) and 190.3 feet (58 meters) at the 14mm and 200mm positions.

Given the reduced guide number for the new EL-1 V2 flash, it offers five more full-power flashes (340) than the original EL-1 (335).

Both flashes feature an auto-zoom head, 180 degrees of swivel, a bounce head that angles up to 120 degrees, and a 0.9-second recycle time. Each flash has the same modes (hi-speed sync, second-curtain sync, and slow sync) and the same power range (1/1 to 1/8192).

The similarities don’t stop there. The EL-1 and EL-1 V2 share the same wireless radio control technology, the same rechargeable battery, and identical dimensions and weights (1.5 pounds, or 686 grams). Both flashes also feature active cooling technology, ensuring they can provide repeated full-power flashes without issues. The “red ring” flash is also weather-sealed, allowing photographers to work in adverse weather conditions, much like Canon’s high-end mirrorless cameras.

Pricing and Availability: A Big Price Hike

However, beyond the different guide numbers, the flashes also have different price tags. The Canon EL-1 Version 2 costs $1,349, a full $250 more than the original EL-1. Canon USA says the EL-1 V2 will begin shipping on September 25, and it’s available to preorder now.

Given Canon’s manufacturing issues with the original EL-1 and the similarity between the EL-1 V2 and its predecessor, it stands to reason that Canon has made some minor tweaks to the components used in the new flash or its manufacturing process. There is little other reason to release a “new” model that is this similar to its predecessor.

Image credits: Canon