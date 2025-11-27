Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM Review: Affordable and Usable Wide Aperture

In a photo industry of ever-increasing prices, it’s refreshing to see optics that supply exceptional value for the dollar. The new Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM made the entire industry double-take upon seeing an f/1.2 optic for only $479. Surely, there must be a catch, so I took the handy little 45mm to a local Christmas market to explore the myriad lights using an extremely shallow depth of field lens.

A Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM camera lens stands upright on a black grid surface with a blurred metallic background. The Canon logo and lens details are visible on the front.
This new 45mm lens sets a new standard for Canon affordability.

Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM: How It Feels

The 45mm lens appears bulky at first glance, largely owing to its very wide aperture. The front of the lens is cut for 67mm filters, which is rather large for a normal focal length lens. However, the lens is very lightweight and will only add about 12.2 ounces (346 grams) to your camera. There is a customizable control ring right at the front of the lens, which can be set for many handy uses, but it does have a permanent click-stop action. The manual focus ring is well-damped and quite large, so it is easy to find without looking.

A person wearing a dark winter jacket and red beanie is taking a photo with a camera outdoors in a snowy landscape, with leafless trees in the background.
The Canon RF 45mm is compact and lightweight.
Two glittery Christmas ornaments, one silver and one red, hang from black chains with colorful, out-of-focus holiday lights creating a festive background.
The local Christmas market is a great place to shoot shallow depth of field pictures.
A close-up of a camera lens lying on its side on a black grid surface, with a metallic, textured background behind it. The lens glass reflects warm tones and the aperture blades are visible inside.
The large front element makes that ultra-bright f/1.2 aperture possible.

There is a simple switch for AF/MF focus control, and little else. This is a simple lens with very little in the way of accoutrements. The 45mm has a basic STM autofocusing motor design, which I found to be perfectly acceptable at focusing quickly, even if it makes a bit of a humming sound while operating.

Canon does not supply this lens with a hood, so consider that an extra expense. Also, due to the affordable cost of the lens, there is no weather-sealing or dust resistance to speak of, so treat this lens with some care.

A close-up side view of a Canon RF 85mm camera lens, showing the lens body, focus ring, and autofocus/manual focus switch against a blurred metallic background.
The controls are pretty simple on this lens. I like the customizable ring, though.
A close-up of a camera lens placed on its side, with the metal mounting ring and electronic contacts visible, next to a lens cap on a dark, textured surface with a metallic background.
There is no weather sealing on this lens, so be careful with it.

Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM: How It Shoots

Canon have managed to keep flaring to a minimum with this lens, as it shows only a mild propensity for ghosting at wider apertures, and still manageable amounts when stopped down. Contrast is good, and internal reflections seem fairly well controlled. I would still consider getting the additional lens hood, which should have been included in the first place.

A weathered building corner displays the number 1613 as sunlight creates a lens flare, with a hazy sky and bare trees visible in the background.
Flare is fairly well corrected, but you will see some ghosting present.

A snow-covered path lined with bare trees and evergreens, two people walking in the distance, under a cloudy winter sky.

Snow-covered riverbank with leafless trees and shrubs lining the shore. A group of ducks swim and rest along the edge of the clear, calm river under a cloudy sky. The winter landscape appears serene and peaceful.

LoCA, or longitudinal chromatic aberration, causes color casts in the out-of-focus areas of an image, which proves to be a subsequent pain to remove afterward. Unfortunately, this lens has a fair amount of LoCA, especially when shot at wider apertures. Considering how often this lens will also have large out-of-focus areas, LoCA can be a serious problem to manage. Stopping the aperture down will certainly help the situation, but the main intention of a lens like this is to shoot at the wider apertures.

A bare tree covered in snow stands by a calm river under a cloudy, sunlit sky. The sun is partially hidden behind clouds, and snow sparkles on the tree branches and along the riverbank.
The branches against the sky clearly show heavy LoCA present.

A person walks two dogs on a snow-covered pedestrian bridge, surrounded by leafless trees on a winter day. The image is in black and white, capturing a peaceful, cold atmosphere.

A large Christmas tree decorated with colorful lights stands beside glowing white tents at dusk. People gather around, some sitting and others walking, enjoying the festive outdoor scene.

I was seriously expecting to find that this affordable lens would have middling bokeh performance. However, the results are pleasantly surprising. Specular highlights take on a beautiful cat’s eye effect at wider apertures that work well for portraits. As you stop the aperture down, the highlights take on a more rounded look, but always have a slightly polygonal shape to them. I was shocked to find no onion rings within the highlights, but there is a strong and distinct halo around each one. This means that backgrounds can look a little harsh at times, but overall, the bokeh is beautiful on this incredibly wide-apertured lens.

A young girl in a fur-lined hooded coat stands outdoors at night, surrounded by blurred festive lights. She looks directly at the camera with a calm expression. The image is in black and white.
Shooting at f/1.2 provides lovely bokeh and soft backgrounds.

A young girl with red hair and blue eyes smiles at the camera, wearing a colorful scarf. Bright, blurred multicolored lights create a festive background.

A child in a light blue winter coat stands among bright, colorful holiday lights with a blue and purple glow, surrounded by blurred decorations and illuminated trees in the background.

Surely, this lens must be soft because of the relatively low price involved, right? Most affordable primes on the market that advertise such a bright f/1.2 aperture tend to have almost unusable performance at said aperture.

However, Canon has found a way to provide decent levels of detail at the widest aperture range. There is a fair amount of contrast and sharpness at f/1.2, which gets even better as you stop the lens down. Still, I would happily use this lens at f/1.2 and not feel like I was making a major compromise to image quality. Corners are a different story, and here is where the lens probably makes a few shortcuts. The corners always look mushy at wider apertures, and even stopping down the lens to f/2.8 only marginally improves the situation. This choice makes sense given that most users will be shooting with out-of-focus corners anyway, or with subject matter where the corners don’t matter much. If you want center-to-edge performance, though, expect to shoot well into the midrange of apertures.

Side-by-side resolution test charts labeled f/1.2 and f/1.8, featuring concentric circles, grayscale bars, colored blocks, and portions of a banknote with a portrait, used to compare image sharpness and color accuracy.
Even at F/1.2, the image quality is decent.
Two identical test charts side by side display color swatches, grayscale bars, circular focus patterns, sharpness indicators, and sections of Canadian currency, used for evaluating camera image quality at f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures.
Stopping down the lens to f/2.8 will bring some added contrast, but sharpness is already pretty good.
Side-by-side comparison of two test charts with a Canadian one-dollar bill and lens aperture settings labeled f/1.2 on the left and f/1.8 on the right, showing differences in image sharpness and brightness.
The real weakness with sharpness is apparent in the corners.

Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM: No Competition… By Design

If this were any other brand of lens, I would reference the veritable cornucopia of third-party lenses available as competition. Long have the Chinese lens houses specialized in ultra-fast aperture optics at a low price but you won’t find many of these options available with compatible autofocus and full-frame coverage for the Canon RF mount. This makes the new $479 Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 a very smart play, both on the part of Canon and as a good decision for the consumer. I hope Canon make many more of these fast-apertured options for the consumer at an affordable price. Especially if the optical performance holds true in the future. Consider this 45mm lens for general-purpose photography and as a shallow depth of field portrait option.

A young girl with red hair and a colorful scarf smiles in front of festive, glowing holiday lights outdoors. She is wearing a green coat with a fur-lined hood. The background is blurred with lights and trees.
Stopping the lens down is still very nice, and the highlights take on a more rounded appearance.

A festive snow globe scene inside a trailer, featuring two snowmen in hats and scarves, a Christmas tree, and a teddy bear, with snow falling around them and a blurred foreground.

A young girl with long red hair and freckles is smiling, surrounded by colorful, glowing holiday lights and decorations, creating a festive and joyful atmosphere.

A young girl kneels and smiles beside a glowing fox-shaped light sculpture outdoors at night, with more illuminated animal figures visible in the background.

Are There Alternatives?

Yongnuo does make some f/1.8 primes on the market with dubious autofocus compatibility with Canon bodies. These are optically decent, but they are cheaply built and not nearly as bright.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. You get performance and price without too many optical compromises. Canon is delivering excellent value for the dollar.

