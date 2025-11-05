Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 Shows Fast Apertures Don’t Always Break the Bank

Canon has announced the $469.99 RF 45mm f/1.2 STM, a compact, lightweight, and affordable standard prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

In Canon’s RF lens lineup, there are numerous standard primes at or near 50mm focal lengths, although until now, none quite served the mid-range enthusiast. For entry-level users, there is the RF 50mm f/1.8 STM for $239. Professionals have two options to consider: the $1,549 RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM and the $2,599 RF 50mm f/1.2L USM. These are both great lenses, but they are far outside the reach of many photographers.

Enter the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM, which offers the same fast aperture as the flagship RF 50mm f/1.2L USM at a budget-friendly price, giving Canon EOS R camera owners an affordable fast prime option.

The new RF 45mm f/1.2 is not trying to be a professional lens at a not-so-pro price, but it does offer photographers a way to achieve super-shallow depth of field with a natural perspective. As Canon describes it, the lens also has “character,” which is a euphemism for the fact that it should not be expected to match the resolution of Canon’s professional L-series glass, nor should photographers anticipate a high level of aberration control. However, as the sample photos below show, the lens is no slouch. And besides, not every photographer wants a clinically sharp, optically perfect lens.

The lens is also impressively compact and lightweight. At just 75 millimeters (three inches) long and weighing 346 grams (0.76 pounds), the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM is over twice as heavy as the RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, but much faster. The RF 45mm f/1.2 accepts 67mm filters.

As for its optical design, the RF 45mm f/1.2 has nine elements arranged across seven groups, including one aspherical element. This is a special aspherical lens, too, as it is one of Canon’s innovative PMo optics, which is a plastic-molded aspherical lens. These cost less to make but still promise good image quality. Speaking of image quality, the lens relies on Canon’s in-body lens corrections, which is typical, especially for lower-cost lenses that prioritize a compact form factor.

The PMo lens also helps keep the lens small and light. Another space-saving measure is the gear-type STM autofocus system with magnetic detection. While Canon says this system is a bit noisier than some of its other autofocus systems, like those in L-series f/1.2 primes, it helps keep costs down.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM will be available in December for $469.99. It is available to preorder now.

