AI Photo of a Fire Sparks Panic at High School

An AI-generated image sparked confusion and concern at Bellaire High School in Houston yesterday after a picture falsely showing the school on fire circulated on social media.

According to local media reports, the school’s fire alarm went off shortly after 9 AM, prompting an evacuation. The Houston Fire Department and Bellaire Fire Department responded to the scene and found no visible fire, though a small amount of smoke was detected near a locker area linked to the school’s ventilation system. The issue was later determined to be a freon leak.

While crews assessed the situation, students and staff waited outside. Around that time, an image began spreading online depicting flames coming from the building’s roof. Investigators later confirmed that the image had been generated by artificial intelligence.

“There is no fire at Bellaire High School,” the City of Bellaire said in a Facebook post. “There is a fake social media post circulating with an AI-generated picture of the school on fire. All students are safe.”

The image quickly caused panic among parents and students, with several families contacting police and district officials. The Bellaire Police Department says it received multiple calls from worried parents and later confirmed that the photo was fake. “A fake social media post with an AI-generated image showing the school on fire is circulating online. Please know that all students and staff are safe,” the department adds.

Students were allowed back into the building once the fire department confirmed there was no danger. The principal sent messages to parents throughout the morning, initially mentioning “smoke in the athletic wing,” then later addressing confusion about an unauthorized message referencing an “odor” in the building. He described the mix-up as a “communication loophole” that had been resolved.

The district said classes resumed later that day once the building was cleared. No injuries were reported.

The incident underlines the malign influence AI images can play during an emergency. Generative AI models like Nano Banana and Midjourney can create such realistic pictures that even technologically-informed individuals can confuse them with real photos.

A similar incident happened in Canada a few months ago when the B.C Wildfire Service was forced to put out a statement about a surge in AI-generated wildfire images circulating on social media, warning that they can mislead people during emergencies.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.