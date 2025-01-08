Veteran Photographer in LA Says Wildfire is ‘Worst’ He’s Ever Seen

“I’m in the midst of it right now,” said veteran fire photographer David Swanson Wednesday morning from the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California.

“It’s no joke the worst I’ve seen… wind driven crazy.”

Los Angeles-based Swanson — on assignment for AFP January 7 and Reuters January 8 — texted these brief messages that included eerie photos with a spartan caption: “This is daylight.”

Midday on Wednesday (California time), Swanson sent this image which illustrates the destruction and the emotional impact.

Earlier on Wednesday, California’s fire agency known as Cal Fire posted this sobering summary of the Eaton Fire, noting zero containment at that time:

As of midday on January 8, 2025, Cal Fire said that the Eaton Fire had already burned 10,600 acres in Los Angeles county. KTLA reports that the acreage is up to more than 11,800 and that two civilians have been killed by the fire.

Swanson is a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer who documents California wildfires for a global audience. On September 23, 2024, PetaPixel published Swanson’s insights on documenting wildfires.

Standard gear, Swanson said, includes a helmet, goggles, fire boots, and fire-resistant Nomex clothing (Nomex is a heat and flame-resistant fiber developed by DuPont that won’t melt or support combustion).

California Code allows journalists to enter areas that have been evacuated.

Swanson moved to Los Angeles in 2019 after a 33-year career at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Inquirer, including Swanson, won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its series on violence in city schools. Swanson graduated from Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication in 1988.

Active on Instagram, Swanson has posted recent wildfire images from Southern California.

Image credits: David Swanson / AFP / Reuters

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).