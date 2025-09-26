Photoshop Has Added Google’s Viral Nano Banana AI Model to Generative Fill

Matt Growcoot
A woman in a blue and white striped dress crouches on a wet city street at night, with blurred pedestrians walking behind her and city lights illuminating the scene.
The background has been AI-generated inside Photoshop using Google’s Nano Banana model.

Adobe has added two popular AI image models to Photoshop Beta, including Google’s viral Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, otherwise known as Nano Banana.

Adobe says that Generative Fill has become one of Photoshop’s most popular tools, and it is expanding its capabilities by adding Nano Banana and Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1.

After clicking on Generative Fill, the dialog box will appear, and there is an option to select either Google’s Nano Banana, FLUX, or Adobe’s Firefly model.

A woman in a bright blue fur coat and pink checkered pants poses in a shiny, pink-tiled disco-themed room with a neon "disco" sign behind her. An editing menu overlays part of the image.

“By combining the power of Adobe Photoshop with the best AI models, you have access to the most helpful creative AI tools where they’re most helpful to you as you express your vision to the world,” Adobe says.

“What makes this integration into Photoshop especially powerful is how it combines choice in models with Photoshop’s professional-grade tools, giving you the ability to generate content, then immediately refine it with Photoshop’s precision and control. It’s a seamless connection that helps you move from idea to impact even faster without breaking your creative flow.”

A person with blue hair and sunglasses wears a pink fur coat and holds a yellow bird on one hand against a blue sky; an inset shows the same person in a gray coat before the background was changed.

Adobe says that Nano Banana is best for “stylized elements, graphic details, and imaginative scene additions.” While FLUX.1 is designed for “contextual accuracy, perspective, and environmental harmony.”

Meanwhile, Adobe says its own Firefly image models are “commercially safe, production-ready results with lifelike quality” and creative professionals have greater control over “structure, style, camera angles, and zooms while enabling rapid iteration in up to 2K resolution for precision cropping, recomposition, and large-format printing.”

Adobe says the new models mean it is easy to move from prompt-based AI image editing to Photoshop’s traditional layers, masks, and selection tools.

“Think of a portrait that needs a touch of magic,” says Adobe. “Use Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model (Nano Banana) to introduce floating floral elements while keeping the subject pristine. Refine with Photoshop’s masks, curves, and color adjustments so those flourishes blend seamlessly into the shot.”

Testing Nano Banana and FLUX in Photoshop

I ran a quick test of this feature, and I was impressed with the results. There are a few AI artifacts in there, but they could likely be fixed with some more editing.

A man stands on a suspension bridge in a forest, leaning on the rope railing while a dog sits at his feet looking up at him. Large metal gears frame the side of the bridge. Sunlight filters through the trees.
Source photo. | Matt Growcoot
A man leans on the railing of a suspension bridge high in the mountains, with a dog sitting at his feet. Snow-capped peaks and pine trees fill the background under a clear blue sky.
Transformed with Google’s Nano Banana model and Generative Fill.
A leafless tree stands in the middle of a grassy field with houses and other trees in the background under a clear blue sky.
Source photo. | Matt Growcoot
A leafless tree stands in the middle of a calm, misty lake at night, silhouetted against a hazy sky with a bright full moon shining overhead.
Transformed with FLUX.1 inside Generative Fill. The prompt was: ‘Transform the background so that the tree is in the middle of a misty lake, keep the tree and the Moon, make it swampy, make it atmospheric.’

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model (Nano Banana) and FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] is available now in the Photoshop beta app. You may need to update to gain access to the new models.

