Canon Offers Another Cryptic Look at a Mysterious New Camera

Canon sparked a fresh wave of speculation after releasing a cryptic second teaser for its announcement, set for May 13, 2026, at 9 AM EDT.

The teaser image shows four camera silhouettes lined up side by side against a dark background, with the words “coming soon” beneath them. Canon paired the image with the caption:

“The countdown is almost over. Are you ready? 5/13/26 at 9am EDT.”

What immediately grabbed photographers’ attention wasn’t just the announcement date, but the fact that four distinct camera shapes appear in the teaser. The silhouettes vary significantly in size and design, leading many online to wonder whether Canon is preparing a new series of devices and will unveil multiple new cameras at once.

The far-left silhouette appears tall and narrow, resembling a compact creator-focused or vlog-style camera. The middle two look more like traditional compact bodies, while the far-right silhouette features a more substantial grip and larger overall design.

However, only the final silhouette in the lineup appears new. The other three look familiar. The camera on the far left looks like the PowerShot V10, for example, while the middle two look like the PowerShot V1 and Canon EOS R50V.

Of course, Canon intentionally made it impossible to be certain about what silhouettes are what existing cameras, if any.

Canon itself fueled speculation after it responded to a comment on YouTube asking whether the teaser represented one new camera or four separate models. Instead of clarifying, Canon replied:

“We’ll let you count for yourself in two days.”

On Instagram, Canon also wrote, “Whether it’s a new branch on the tree or a whole new forest, you’ll find out Wednesday morning.”

Mysterious!

B&H Photo has already published a teaser landing page tied to the upcoming reveal. The page does not confirm any specifications or product names.

Retailer teaser pages like this are often one of the clearest signs that a launch is close, as stores typically prepare product listings and promotional materials ahead of official announcements.

Of course, Canon is being intentionally vague here, and silhouettes can often be misleading. However, given that Canon is focusing on the last camera in line, and it is the largest, it is a safe bet that the new model will slot in above Canon’s prior V-series models. Last week’s teaser, which showed an unknown camera with a fairly large interchangeable lens, adds credence to that theory.

With the reveal only days away, photographers likely will not have to wait long to find out exactly what Canon has planned. Canon will unveil its next product, or products, on May 13 at 9 AM EDT.

Image credits: Canon