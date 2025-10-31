Hasselblad Sold Out Its Entire First Run of the $469 Vandra Backpacks

Lost in the shuffle of the launch of the X2D II 100C medium format camera in August was the announcement of a Hasselblad backpack called the Vandra. This boxy, high-end bag is pricy at $469, but that didn’t stop interested buyers: Hasselblad sold out its entire first run.



Hasselblad advertises the Vandra as a symbol of a long-standing Swedish tradition known as “Allemansrätten” or, translated, “Freedom to Roam.” So while the Vandra backpack looks like a luxury item, Hasselblad is saying that it is meant to encourage photographers to go out into the world, enjoy nature, and revel in the landscape.

“Inspired by the spirit of Allemansrätten, Hasselblad presents the Vandra Camera Backpack, encouraging photographers to venture outdoors and capture the world at their own pace,” the company writes. “Whether deep in uncharted wilderness or navigating urban landscapes, this backpack incorporates the appreciation of nature and the spirit of roaming into its design, with thoughtful features that allow photographers to fully engage with their surroundings while keeping gear secure and accessible.”

The bag has about 20 liters of capacity, which the company says is enough to comfortably fit a Hasselblad camera and two lenses, along with a laptop, tablet, and other “essential photography accessories.” The interior features three removable dividers that allow the inside to be rearranged and customized. It weighs approximately 2.35 kilograms (about five pounds) when empty and measures 41 × 30 × 16 centimeters (16.1 x 11.8 x 6.3 inches) including the rear pocket. Hasselblad says it has a load capacity of about 12 kilograms (about 26 pounds).

The Vandra features back access via a hinged, zippered hatch, but it also has a right-side opening to give faster, direct access to a camera. The top of the bag features a third access point, which is held closed by two magnetic, self-locking clasps that Hasselblad says reliably keep the bag secured during travel yet release smoothly with a single-handed pull for easy access.

While the Vandra does not have a shoulder adjustment, it does feature an adjustable chest strap to help distribute weight evenly. The back also features a luggage strap so that it can be affixed to a rolling backpack during trips to the airport.

Hasselblad says that the Vandra is splash resistant thanks to a zipper system that has water resistant construction while the surface of the whole bag “naturally repels moisture” and allows droplets to roll away in light rain or splash conditions (although the company notes the bag is not waterproof and urges caution in wet conditions so as not to damage any equipment the bag holds).

The Vandra backpack can be ordered from Hasselblad directly or through a retail partner such as B&H Photo for $469. It is, however, currently out of stock just about everywhere, but an additional run of bags is estimated to be arriving in early November.

