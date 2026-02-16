All 130 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Winners

The Sony World Photography Awards has announced the 10 category winners and the 120 shortlisted photographs from its Open competition, which recognizes the best single images captured by photographers worldwide in the past year.

The Sony World Photography Awards is in its 19th year and is among the most prestigious photography contests in the industry. In this year’s competitions, including Open, Professional, Student, and Youth categories, photographers from over 200 countries and territories entered over 430,000 images.

One of the 10 Open Category winners below will win the ultimate title, “Open Photographer of the Year,” at this year’s Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16. Along with the title, the winning photographer will earn a $5,000 cash prize and a Sony Digital Imaging equipment kit.

Sony World Photography Awards 2026 Open Category Winners

Architecture

Creative

Landscape

Lifestyle

Motion

Natural World and Wildlife

Object

Portraiture Street Photography Travel 120 Shortlisted Photographs

The Open Photographer of the Year will be unveiled, alongside other winners, at the Sony World Photography Awards reception on April 16 at Somerset House in London.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.