All 130 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Winners

Jeremy Gray

Left: A wolf sits in the snow at night, illuminated by dramatic light and swirling flakes. Right: A lone tree stands in a desert landscape with large, sunlit sand dunes in the background.

The Sony World Photography Awards has announced the 10 category winners and the 120 shortlisted photographs from its Open competition, which recognizes the best single images captured by photographers worldwide in the past year.

The Sony World Photography Awards is in its 19th year and is among the most prestigious photography contests in the industry. In this year’s competitions, including Open, Professional, Student, and Youth categories, photographers from over 200 countries and territories entered over 430,000 images.

One of the 10 Open Category winners below will win the ultimate title, “Open Photographer of the Year,” at this year’s Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16. Along with the title, the winning photographer will earn a $5,000 cash prize and a Sony Digital Imaging equipment kit.

Sony World Photography Awards 2026 Open Category Winners

Architecture

A tall smokestack with a red warning light rises above an industrial building at night, emitting wisps of smoke that blend into a dark, cloudy sky. The building has lit windows and metal railings along the roof.
Winner — © Markus Naarttijärvi (Sweden) — An image of a paper mill in Obbola, Sweden, surrounded by layers of shadows, concrete, and clouds on a dark November night. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Creative

A person in a red sweater and black pants stands on a barren patch of ground in front of tall apartment buildings, holding a red heart-shaped balloon. Their head is wrapped in black fabric, obscuring their face.
Winner — © Siavosh Eljali (Iran) — ‘Lost Hope,’ a carefully composed portrait and poignant ode to Iranian women. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Landscape

A lone tree stands in front of vast, curving sand dunes under sunlight, with layers of shadows and orange hues in a desert landscape. Sparse vegetation covers the foreground.
Winner — © J Fritz Rumpf (United States) — ‘Shapes and Patterns of the Desert,’ a single frame study of the geometric composition of the rich, warm colors and textures of the Sossusvlei dunes in Namibia. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Lifestyle

A young person reclines on straw, resting against a black and white cow inside a wooden barn, listening to something on a smartphone with earbuds, while the cow sits calmly beside them.
Winner — © Vanta Coda III (United States) — A portrait of ‘Charlotte and Dolly,’ showing a young woman and her cow, resting together in a West Virginia barn on a hot summer day. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Motion

A high-energy, sepia-toned photo of a live punk band performance, with a vocalist passionately singing and musicians playing drums and guitar. Light trails and motion blur emphasize the chaotic atmosphere.
Winner — © Franklin Littlefield (United States) — A punk concert in Providence, Rhode Island, captured in a very dynamic way. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Natural World and Wildlife

A dark-furred fox sits on snowy ground at night, illuminated by dramatic side lighting as gusts of snow swirl around it, creating streaks of light and an intense, atmospheric winter scene.
Winner — © Klaus Hellmich (Germany) — A photograph of a blue arctic fox in the Varager Peninsula, Norway, in the midst of a blizzard. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Object

A bright blue vintage car parked in front of a building painted green on one side and pink on the other, with clear blue sky overhead and two potted plants near the entrance.
Winner — © Robby Ogilvie (United Kingdom) — ‘Colour Divides’ shows the juxtaposition of bright colors in the Bo-Kaap neighborhood of Cape Town, South Africa. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Portraiture

A person in a bulky, reflective silver suit stands barefoot on a rock in a barren, volcanic landscape, holding a helmet. Mist and a large mountain rise in the background.
Winner — © Elle Leontiev (Australia) — This portrait, ‘The Barefoot Volcanologist,’ shows Phillip, an internationally-recognized, self-taught volcano scientist atop a volcanic rock bomb in Vanuatu. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Street Photography

Four people stand outdoors behind a rough stone wall, all with serious or contemplative expressions. The sky is overcast, and the photo is black and white, emphasizing the mood and textures.
Winner — © Giulia Pissagroia (Italy) — ‘Between the Lines’ is a candid, comedic black-and-white photo of a family at Eagle Road, Norway, as they admire the view. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Travel

A group of people, mostly shirtless, splash water onto a large burning wooden structure at night, with flames and water droplets dramatically illuminated.
Winner — © Megumi Murakami (Japan) — This glowing photographs shows the Abare Festival, during which men jump into a river as torches blaze. It is a traditional celebration that has occurred for over three centuries in the Noto region of Japan. | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

120 Shortlisted Photographs

A sequence of eight phases of a lunar eclipse appears above a radar dome on a hill at night, with surrounding buildings and lights, all in black and white.
© Zdenek Vosicky (Czechia) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A sculpture of a human skull made entirely of Brussels sprouts is set against a mint green background.
© Yuliy Vasilev (Bulgaria) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A polar bear stands on a large sheet of floating ice above vibrant blue water filled with ice chunks, under an overcast sky in an arctic landscape.
© Wouter van Hofwegen (Netherlands) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A buffalo stands in shallow water at night, illuminated by a blue light that outlines its body and creates a glowing reflection on the water's surface against a dark background.
© Vishal Naveen (India) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Giraffes in the dark at night.
© Vishal Naveen (India) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Rows of air conditioning units are mounted on the exterior of a tall, vertically-striped building wall, creating a geometric and repetitive pattern in a sepia-toned image.
© Utshaho Gupta (United States) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A vibrant cityscape at night with numerous tall buildings and skyscrapers illuminated by lights. White dots are scattered across the image, giving a dreamy, sparkling effect. The sky is a deep blue.
© Toshio Ishido (Japan) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A fisherman wearing a cap loads large brown seaweed onto a boat by the seaside, with mountains and a cloudy sky in the background.
© Tomek Kozlowski (Poland) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A sepia-toned close-up portrait of an older man with intense eyes, deep-set wrinkles, and wavy hair. His expression is serious and direct, with dramatic lighting highlighting his facial features.
© Tim Pearse (United Kingdom) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A large vulture with outstretched wings confronts a snarling wolf on rocky ground, both vying over a piece of meat. The background is a clear blue sky.
© Tim Munsey (United States) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A sumo wrestler in a mawashi leaps forward, causing a spray of white powder, while a referee in traditional attire stands nearby. The scene takes place indoors, with an audience in the background.
© Takeru Marui (Japan) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A woman in patterned traditional attire and bangles sits on sandy ground, partially covering her face with her scarf. Several camels stand behind her under a clear blue sky.
© Swati Biswas Guha (India) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A red squirrel stands upright on a tree stump with one paw raised, as if waving or dancing, against a soft, blurred background. Its fluffy tail and ear tufts are prominent.
© Stan Bouman (Netherlands) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Rows of dried fish tied together with twine, each fish’s mouth open, and one fish stands out with a prominent reddish eye among otherwise similar fish.
© Soomin Park (Korea) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A man wearing a cowboy hat, denim shirt, and jeans stands confidently in the center of a barn with dirt floors. An American flag hangs above him on the wooden rafters. Light shines down, highlighting him.
© Shuyang Zhuang (China) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A colorful, patterned rug stands upright and folded in a snowy, open field with mountains and a cloudy sky in the background. Sparse dry grass pokes through the snow.
© Shabnam Maleki (Iran) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A man lies face up on a mat in swim trunks, while four people sit and talk near a camper with colorful bowls, towels, and buckets scattered around outdoors on a sunny day.
© Sebastian Szczepanowski (Poland) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Close-up of the textured, silvery-grey fur and whiskers on the face of a seal, showing intricate patterns and layers of fur in natural light.
© Scott Portelli (Australia) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Colorful star trails streak across a night sky above a rugged, rocky cliff and sparse vegetation, creating an arc pattern and highlighting the dramatic landscape below.
© Scott Portelli (Australia) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A man with ash-covered skin, elaborate headdress, and beaded jewelry sits cross-legged beside a camel draped in colorful blankets on a sandy landscape, while two people ride horses in the background under a hazy sun.
© Sawyer Alcazar Hagen (United States) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A dramatic mountain peak with snow is illuminated by moonlight under a dark sky. The bright moon, partially obscured by shadow, appears above the mountain through scattered dark clouds.
© Sascha Schernthaner (Austria) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A single red balloon floats on calm water at sunset, casting a clear reflection. The horizon and sky are softly lit with fading daylight.
© Sarah Barlow (United Kingdom) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A light-colored deer with large, branching antlers is grooming itself, licking its back against a blurred, warm-toned background. The scene has a soft, natural glow.
© Samuel Round (United Kingdom) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person with long, partially blonde hair poses in a dynamic, leaning position. They wear a fitted, dark outfit and look directly at the camera. The image is black and white and has a blurred, distorted effect.
© Sai Ma (China) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A young girl in a sunlit dress runs joyfully across a grassy area, while other children play in the background and one child stands alone to the right, all surrounded by deep shadows.
© Rudi Uran (Slovenia) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
An older man in a light shirt and beige pants stands beside a light blue vintage car parked at a curb in an urban area with gray buildings and closed metal shutters in the background.
© Rodrigo Paredes (Argentina) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A tall concrete monument with a curved base and four rectangular prongs at the top, set against a cityscape with modern buildings in the background, photographed in black and white.
© Ramatis Haywanon da Costa (Brazil) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Black and white photo of people standing in front of a large, ornate structure made of scaffolding, resembling a historic building with towers, set in a barren, sandy landscape under a partly cloudy sky.
© Qingsheng Sun (China) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A spotted horse and a brindle French Bulldog sit near a beach. The horse leans over a fence toward the dog. A person in a blue hoodie and another in boots stand and sit nearby on a cloudy day.
© Paolo Dellepiane (Italy) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
An older man in a hat and dress clothes walks on a busy beach, surrounded by people swimming, building sandcastles, and relaxing. Boats are anchored offshore, with houses on a green hillside in the background.
© Otto David Ramirez Villa (Mexico) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A ballerina in a leotard gracefully leaps mid-air in an arched, modern subway tunnel. The photo is in black and white and captures her poised form, outstretched arms, and pointed toes beneath bright ceiling lights.
© Oscar Seguel Mangiola (Chile) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Three parsnips with long, twisted stems stand upright on a textured blue surface, casting soft shadows. The background is softly lit in shades of beige and pale green.
© Olivier Koestel (France) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A woman in a patterned cloak stands by a scale on a small table. Beside her, a girl sits in a wheelchair holding a baby. Garlic hangs on the wall; vegetables are on the table, all in a dimly lit, modest room.
© Mustafa Shorbaji (Egypt) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person wearing a yellow knitted hood is seen through a sheet of translucent plastic, with their face partially blurred and distorted by the plastic.
© Mondo Love (United Kingdom) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Snow-capped Mount Fuji at sunrise, with clouds above and its reflection visible in a calm lake below. The sky is mostly clear with soft, warm lighting.
© Megan Tavarez (United States) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A modern beige building with large, overlapping, disk-shaped layers, resembling desert rose crystals, under a clear blue sky. Two yellow-black posts and a red hydrant are in the foreground.
© MD Tanveer Hassan Rohan (United States) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Children and teenagers gather by the waterfront; one boy flips into the water while others talk, watch, or prepare to swim. A historic building stands across the water under a cloudy sky.
© Mattia Massaiu (Italy) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A surreal landscape with frosted trees in the foreground, rolling hills, and a snow-capped mountain rising above a sea of clouds under a dramatic, cloudy sky.
© Matteo Redaelli (Italy) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A group of penguins stands on the edge of an iceberg, watching as one penguin dives into the blue water below, creating ripples on the calm sea surface.
© Martin Schmid (Austria) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person stands inside a vast, blue-lit ice cave, surrounded by textured, translucent ice walls and ceiling, creating a surreal and otherworldly atmosphere.
© Marie-Line Dentler (France) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Close-up of a blue, icy surface with smooth curves and visible cracks, resembling abstract frozen terrain or glacier ice with subtle light and shadow variations.
© Marie-Line Dentler (France) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A child with a solemn expression is having their head shaved by an adult, with hair falling into a metal bowl below. The image is in black and white, highlighting the intense and focused atmosphere.
© Mariana Zilbershteyn (Australia) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A young man with curly hair sits shirtless in tall grass, looking directly at the camera. Trees and foliage form a blurred background in this black and white photo.
© Maria Gutu (Moldova) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A row of leafless trees stands in a foggy landscape, their bare branches reaching upward. The scene is dark and moody, with mist obscuring the background and creating an eerie atmosphere.
© Manuel Ortiga Castillo (Spain) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A misty mountain landscape with a forest in the foreground and dramatic clouds above, reflected in a calm body of water. The reflection creates an almost surreal, upside-down effect.
© Maja Schubert (Germany) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A train speeds by in an urban setting at night, with blurred neon signs in the background. Passengers can be seen inside, and a conductor stands in the doorway, illuminated by the train’s interior lights.
© Maciej Luomski (Poland) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person in elaborate, ornate clothing and a flowing robe sits against a neutral backdrop. They wear a floral crown, long false nails, and a face covering, with an expressive, regal pose and intense gaze. The photo is in black and white.
© Luis Alejandro Davila Lopez (Spain) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A majestic white horse rears up on its hind legs on a grassy field, with its mane and tail flowing, set against a dark, blurred natural background.
© Lorea Hausheer (Switzerland) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Two tattooed people in elaborate, Virgen de Guadalupe-inspired outfits sit holding hands in a dimly lit room, with a statue and glowing lights arranged behind them, creating a radiant effect.
© Livier Miroslava Ultreas (Mexico) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A seal floats calmly in shallow water among seaweed, with its head above water and flippers raised. The cloudy sky and dark seaweed create a dramatic, split-level view of the ocean and the animal.
© Lisa Skelton (Australia) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Snow-capped mountain with dramatic, layered lenticular clouds above it, surrounded by trees and branches silhouetted against a vibrant blue and golden sky.
© Lisa K. Kuhn (United States) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A dense cluster of red-roofed houses closely packed together on a hillside, creating a vibrant, intricate pattern with little visible space between the buildings.
© Liping Jiang (China) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A variety of dried flower petals and stamens in shades of pink, purple, and beige are arranged in a neat circle on a white background.
© Lesley Ormrod (United Kingdom) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A traditional wooden mortar and pestle stands against a weathered, textured wall; an electrical socket is visible in the top right corner. The floor is tiled and the image is in black and white.
© Leonel Costa (Angola) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person in a black wetsuit, mask, and fins is suspended underwater, appearing to run through beams of blue light that shine diagonally from above. The deep water surrounds them in a dramatic, surreal scene.
© Lee Jongkee (Korea) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A partially constructed or abandoned concrete structure with tall pillars and a castle-like tower stands in a barren, desert landscape under a cloudy sky. Sparse vegetation grows on the sandy ground.
© Kong Zhongxiang (China) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A red patterned wall stands behind a row of white posts on a grassy strip, next to a wet, dark asphalt road marked with white lines.
© Klaus Lenzen (Germany) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Dramatic black-and-white photo of steep cliffs rising above a calm sea, with vertical rock formations and soft, streaked light from above. Fish farm nets float in the water in the foreground.
© Kibong Nam (Korea) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A puma leaps onto the back of a guanaco in a grassy, mountainous landscape, gripping its prey as the guanaco attempts to escape. Snowy peaks are blurred in the background.
© Kevin Shi (United States) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A group at a parade: two adults on horses, a smiling woman, two children dressed in cowboy attire (one with a fake beard) and one child on a small pony, all in western-themed clothing on a sunny day.
© Kathryn Mussallem (Canada) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A solemn couple in vintage attire poses against a floral-patterned backdrop; the woman wears a white dress with a veil and decorative doves, while the man wears a light suit and glasses. They hold an icon of a crowned saint.
© Katarzyna Lakocy (Poland) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person in a dark, flowing outfit and red scarf stands against the trunk of a massive tree, with one hand resting on a large twisted root in a dimly lit, forest environment.
© Kamil Hendrych (Poland) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A man with curly hair, a beard, and mustache sits outdoors, looking into the camera. He wears a brown shirt and a striped scarf. The background is dark and blurred, highlighting his expressive face.
© Kalista Kemp (South Africa) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A black and pink frog with spotted skin sits on mossy ground facing the camera, against a dark black background.
© Juan Jacobo Castillo Barrera (Colombia) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A rocket is launching directly in front of a full moon at night, with its bright exhaust plume illuminated against the dark sky and the moon’s light creating a dramatic silhouette.
© John Winkopp (United States) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A vehicle drives across a vast, reflective salt flat, creating ripples in shallow water under a blue sky with scattered clouds, blending seamlessly with the horizon.
© John Edwards (United States) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Black and white photo of a swamp with tall cypress trees standing in still, misty water. The dense forest background creates a mysterious, tranquil atmosphere.
© Jim Guerard (United States) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Colorful fireworks light up the night sky above a city skyline with tall buildings, as smoke drifts over the scene. In the foreground, houses and buildings reflect in a calm river.
© Jet Huynh (Vietnam) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Nine Black individuals wearing black suits and ties pose formally in front of a worn American flag backdrop; some have natural hairstyles and hair rollers, and their expressions are serious.
© Jaylon Cooper (United States) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Aerial view of a large flock of white birds gathered around and on a muddy, brown wetland area with patches of water and vegetation. The birds appear densely clustered in some areas.
© Jassen Todorov (United States) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A tall streetlight stands in front of a modern, multi-story building with red and beige horizontal stripes and rows of windows, set against a clear blue sky.
© Jan Goeke (Germany) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A futuristic, circular structure with a glowing escalator leading up to it, illuminated at night; the architecture resembles a UFO or spaceship.
© Hui Liang (China) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A silhouette of a stag with large antlers stands among other deer at dusk, with a vibrant red sun glowing in the dark blue sky behind them.
© Huajin Sun (China) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A woman in a bathing suit.
© Hernan Jaramillo (Colombia) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A white bird with wings raised struggles in foamy water while catching a fish in its beak, with water splashing around its head.
© He Lu (China) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A futuristic city skyline with glowing skyscrapers stands behind a rural field with hay bales at night, blending urban and agricultural landscapes.
© Hanjun Zhang (China) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Black and white image of a delicate, radial plant structure with many thin stems branching symmetrically from a central point, each ending in clusters of tiny flowers or seeds, set against a dark background.
© Hanhoon Lee (Korea) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A classical-style white statue head is split in half, with ripe cherries spilling out from the center and scattered around the base. The scene is artistically lit with dramatic shadows.
© Guglielmo Mangilli (Italy) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Close-up black and white photo of twisted tree branches and textured trunk, with dramatic shadows and highlights creating an abstract, intricate pattern against a dark background.
© Glen Serbin (United States) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A tiny, translucent shrimp with black eyes rests on a glowing orange surface dotted with small green bumps, surrounded by a dark background.
© Giacomo Marchione (Italy) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A crescent moon hangs in a deep blue sky over a barren, rocky desert landscape with red stones in the foreground and snow-capped mountains in the distance. Patches of salt flats and still water cover the ground.
© Francisco Lima Saraiva (Brazil) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A woman in a blue top and patterned tights poses confidently indoors; another woman walks by, and a third works at a counter. Posters of Fidel Castro and revolutionary messages hang on the wall behind them.
© France Leclerc (United States) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A dramatic landscape with three lakes—one greenish-yellow in the foreground and two blue in the background—surrounded by dark terrain, under stormy skies with sunlight breaking through, and a mountain peak in the distance.
© Filip Hrebenda (Slovakia) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A group of people in a large room with arches and columns.
© Falkmar Ameringer (Austria) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A group of seven people, including adults and children, stand on a city street covered in colorful paint splatters, looking at the camera. They wear goggles, shower caps, and casual clothes. Houses line the street behind them.
© Ethan Parker (United Kingdom) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A view from beneath a large bridge, with the sun setting over a city skyline in the distance and its reflection shimmering on a calm river below. A boat is visible on the water.
© Eng Tong Tan (Malaysia) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A black and white image of a wildcat lying on rocks near a cave, with two kittens peeking out from the darkness behind it. The lighting highlights the wildcat’s face while the kittens remain partially hidden in shadow.
© Elizabeth Yicheng Shen (Taiwan) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A black and white photo of a person paddling a small boat on the water, while another person leaps mid-air into the sea holding a stick, with clouds and horizon in the background.
© Easelyn Pineda (Philippines) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Two young women with similar appearance, wearing matching athletic outfits and numbered bibs 201 and 202, stand side by side on a rock outdoors, surrounded by green trees and grass.
© Duncan Elliott (United Kingdom) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A tranquil lake reflects a large mountain with lush green slopes, trees, and cloudy skies above. The scene is peaceful and natural, with soft sunlight highlighting parts of the landscape.
© Dimitry Papkov (United States) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Quiver trees stand beneath a night sky filled with stars and the Milky Way. The rocky ground is dimly lit, highlighting the silhouette and textures of the unique trees against the star-filled sky.
© David Sykes (United Kingdom) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A collection of dried leaves, stones, and small natural objects arranged on white paper with orange looping lines in the background.
© David Hoekje (United States) — Object | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A frog clings to the back of a fish swimming underwater, with a circular view of treetops and sky visible above the water’s surface.
© Daichi Shimada (Japan) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A dramatic black-and-white photo of a frozen lake with circular ice bubbles beneath the surface, set against rugged mountains under a moody, cloudy sky.
© Cong Lin (Canada) — Landscape | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person in winter clothing sits on a stool facing a large photo backdrop of green forest, set among barren trees and dry land under a cloudy sky. Two empty chairs are nearby.
© Claudia Behrensen (Argentina) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A brown owl with outstretched wings swoops down toward snowy ground, its yellow eyes visible through its feathers as it prepares to land.
© Chung Cheong Wong (Singapore) — Natural World and Wildlife | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person poses in a dramatic, long red textured coat against a green background. They sit on a stool, holding a cane and wearing a golden top, creating a striking contrast with the bold colors and luxurious fabrics.
© Chukwudebelu Ojekwe (Nigeria) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A skier rides through deep powder snow, creating a large spray that partially obscures their body. Only their helmet, goggles, and one ski pole are clearly visible. The scene is in black and white.
© Christoph Oberschneider (Austria) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A large white statue of a serene figure stands behind residential houses, towering over the neighborhood with power lines crossing the scene under a cloudy sky.
© Chen-Yu Hsieh (Taiwan) — Travel | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A lone person stands on a rocky peak, looking up at swirling, abstract patterns in the sky resembling marbled clouds, creating a dramatic and surreal scene in black and white.
© Chen Zijun (China) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A man in a black tuxedo and glasses stands confidently against a black background while multiple hands point fingers at him from different directions.
© Charlie Clift (United Kingdom) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
An elderly woman with short white hair sits on a wooden chair inside a small, glass greenhouse, surrounded by plants. She wears light clothing and a blue-green plaid shawl, looking outside through an open door.
© Charlie Clift (United Kingdom) — Lifestyle
A large, illuminated, wave-shaped sculpture hangs in the atrium of a grand building with tall columns, glass ceilings, and patterned floors under teal lighting.
© Catherine Wang (United States) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A moon in the sky.
© Carlo Yuen (Hong Kong) — Architecture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Two people in traditional South American attire cook over an open fire outdoors, with meat roasting on sticks and one person pouring from a kettle while another holds a cup. Horses graze in the background.
© Camila de Medeiros Fantinel (Brazil) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Aerial view of swirling white foam and streaks in deep blue-green water, creating an abstract, flowing pattern resembling marble or smoke.
© Cameron Wilcox (United States) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A young boy and several adults in traditional Chilean attire ride horses during a parade. The boy looks at the camera while others in ponchos and hats ride beside him on a street with mountains in the background.
© Brian Arancibia (Chile) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
An older man in a turquoise shirt and tie walks purposefully through a crowded, busy street, holding a briefcase. People, vehicles, and market stalls surround him among city chaos.
© Bijoy Krishna Paul (Bangladesh) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A dimly lit room with empty benches and a single illuminated stained glass window depicting a serene face in profile, creating a calm and contemplative atmosphere.
© Ben Mozafari (Canada) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A seal lies on icy ground as massive blue glacier chunks collapse dramatically into the water, sending up splashes and ice fragments, creating a powerful, dynamic scene in a frozen landscape.
© Axel Schmidtke (Germany) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A group of people dressed in white joyfully toss a person high into the air during a lively outdoor celebration, with dramatic clouds filling the sky above the large gathered crowd.
© Arun Saha (India) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A black-and-white, dreamlike image of a large tree with dense foliage, casting a shadow on the ground. A blurry elephant stands beneath the tree, creating a surreal, ethereal atmosphere.
© Anne-Marie Etienne (France) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Three women in muddy rugby uniforms stand on grass, each holding a baby dressed in a snowsuit. The women look confidently at the camera, showing teamwork and motherhood on a rugby field.
© Anita Clark and Paul Wenham-Clarke (United Kingdom) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
An elderly woman sits alone on a bed in a dimly lit, vintage bedroom, looking at a photo. Family photos and decorations adorn the walls and furniture. Light filters in through lace curtains on a large window.
© Andreas Kanellopoulos (Greece) — Lifestyle | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person kiteboarding performs an aerial trick above the water at sunset, with water spray and another kiteboarder visible in the background.
© Andre Magarao (Brazil) — Motion | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person walks alone across a wet city street at night, illuminated by streetlights and surrounded by tall buildings. Steam rises from a vent, creating a moody, atmospheric scene in black and white.
© Andre Gaspar (Portugal) — Street Photography | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A person stands alone on a curved, futuristic structure with layered, spiral ramps and an open oval ceiling, revealing a blue sky with a single white cloud. The scene is in black and white.
© Ali Zolghadri (Iran) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A young woman in a pale leotard lies on a red gymnastics mat, ballet shoes draped over her shoulder. She gazes at the camera with a tired, contemplative expression, and there are gymnastic equipment in the blurred background.
© Alejandra Valenzuela (Chile) — Portraiture | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A crumpled plastic bottle floats on water with iridescent swirls of blue, brown, and orange, suggesting pollution or an oil spill.
© Abdulla al Mushaifri (Oman) — Creative | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

The Open Photographer of the Year will be unveiled, alongside other winners, at the Sony World Photography Awards reception on April 16 at Somerset House in London.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

