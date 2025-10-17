Annie Leibovitz Is the WPPI 2025 Keynote Speaker

WPPI, the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International conference, is stepping up its game and is poised to put its name back in the minds of photographers as it has announced Annie Leibovitz as the 2026 keynote presenter at its show that takes place in Las Vegas from March 1 through March 5, 2026.

WPPI was once regarded as one of the top two most influential in-person events for photographers in the United States and easily the most important on the West Coast. It and Photo Plus were must-attend events, but even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which absolutely had an effect on in-person events, the importance of these two events had waned. Photo Plus collapsed as did Create NYC, which was the organizers’ attempt to revive it, but WPPI has carried on. It seems as though the event’s organizers are not content with simply existing and want to put the show back on the map.

It’s hard not to see the impact of bringing Leibovitz to WPPI.

“Few artists have shaped modern photography the way Annie Leibovitz has for more than five decades, and we are honored to have her as our keynote presenter to open WPPI 2026,” Sally Sargood, VP of Photo Group at Emerald, which produces the annual conference and trade show, says. “Her work has inspired generations of photographers, and the opportunity to hear from her live at WPPI 2026 is something our community will never forget. She’s the perfect person to kick off a conference built around creativity, passion, and the future of our industry.”

Leibovitz is just one part of WPPI’s plan to revamp its offerings starting next year. The organizers promise 25% more seminars, 50% more speakers, a new “future in photography” course, and a set of one-day courses called Summits, which promise to focus on business, marketing, portraiture, lighting, boudoir, and wedding photography.

“As the photography world rapidly evolves, shaped by new technologies, new tools, and new ways of creating, WPPI is committed to developing new educational initiatives to empower its most important resource — its community,” WPPI says. “At its core, WPPI is a place where creativity grows through shared ideas conducted face-to-face and continues well beyond a five-day conference. WPPI is a year-round platform for photographers to learn, grow, and lead the future of photography together.”

Registration for WPPI 2026 is open now.

Image credits: WPPI