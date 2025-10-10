Elgato Prompter XL Has a Bigger Screen and Works With Pro Cameras

Two years ago, Elgato released a new all-in-one, plug-and-play teleprompter and monitor designed for content creators and streamers. Now the company has returned with the Prompter XL, which features a much larger 15.6-inch Full HD display and improved design.

Still made with content creators and streamers in mind, Elgato’s Prompter XL is well-suited for professional studio environments due to its larger size. While the original Prompter mostly worked alongside streaming cameras and webcams, Elgato says the Prompter XL is a full-sized teleprompter for “DSLRs and studio cameras.” It is a safe bet that mirrorless cameras also count in this case, even though “DSLR” remains a popular term to describe any professional-grade interchangeable lens camera.

Like the original Prompter, the Prompter XL projects text onto beamsplitter glass at a 45-degree angle. So the person reading the prompter can read the text on the glass, while the camera lens behind the prompter sees straight through it. This ensures that on-camera talent can deliver polished speech while still maintaining eye contact with the lens.

The Prompter XL’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen is significantly larger than the standard Prompter’s nine-inch 1024×600 panel. The Prompter XL’s screen tops out at 600 nits of brightness, which should prove sufficient in nearly all typical recording environments.

Like its smaller sibling, it works over a single USB-C cable, which provides power and data. It weighs 7.4 pounds (3.4 kilograms) with its bracket, and works alongside dedicated Camera Hub software. It can also automatically scroll scripts as the subject speaks, thanks to Voice Sync. The Prompter XL also works with Stream Deck.

Elgato targets its new, larger teleprompter at creators, streamers, professionals, interviews, stage presentations, and more. With its bigger, sharper screen, the text is easy to read from up to 15 feet (4.6 meters) away, per Elgato.

The company also promises that Prompter XL is easy to set up. The display attaches via magnets, and it includes a power button to shut off or dim the screen. It features a reinforced aluminum bracket that supports full-size DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and studio cameras with lenses up to 8.7 inches (22 centimeters) long. It features dual tripod threads (1/4″ and 3/8″) and has a cold-shoe rail for attaching accessories like tally lights, compact mics, and transmitters. The beamsplitter glass is 1.1mm thick and promises clear, reflection-free text. It can also be easily detached for cleaning.

“Prompter XL is designed for professional cameras and real production environments. Unlike the original Prompter, which could mount directly onto a lens, Prompter XL always uses its own reinforced camera bracket and must be mounted on a tripod or stand. Its strengthened body, all-metal frame, and precision glass make it one of the most stable and adaptable teleprompters available,” Elgato explains.

The Elgato Prompter XL is available now for $599.99.

Image credits: Elgato