Elgato’s $199 Facecam 4K Is the First Webcam to Accept Threaded Filters

Elgato launched Facecam 4K, a new $199 4K webcam that accepts screw-in lens filters. It is the first webcam to natively accept threaded lens filters, allowing content creators and streamers to introduce creative effects at the hardware level.

First reported by The Verge, the $199 Elgato Facecam 4K comes in at $100 cheaper than the company’s Facecam Pro, while still offering the same 4Kp60 video output.

The Facecam 4K uses a Sony Starvis 2 CMOS image sensor (Type 1/1.8), like the Facecam Pro, and a custom Elgato prime lens f/4 with a 90-degree field of view (21mm equivalent focal length). Elgato promises “sharp detail, rich color, and clean contrast” video that delivers a “DSLR-style look.”

Users can adjust numerous camera settings inside Elgato’s Camera Hub software, including adjusting ISO, shutter speed, and applying LUTs. The software also provides digital pan, tilt, and zoom controls. The Facecam 4K also works alongside the Elgato Prompter released in late 2023. It is worth noting that the Facecam Pro, although it lacks the Facecam 4K’s filter thread, has a faster f/2 prime lens.

The star of the show is definitely the new lens filter thread. As the first webcam to support standard 49mm filters, per Elgato, users can do things like attach a circular polarizing (CPL) filter to reduce glare on glasses, make their image softer with a diffusion filter, or add creative filters to capture distinctive visuals.

“Filters previously limited to professional cameras are now easily accessible for your webcam,” Elgato says. In a supplemental filter guide, Elgato outlines the potential benefits and use cases of CPL, diffusion, star, macro, and color tint filters, complete with example images.

While Elgato is selling the filters mentioned above, the company notes that 49mm filters are very common, and many users may already have some on hand. If not, any standard 49mm filter will work with the Elgato Facecam 4K.

The Facecam 4K features a fixed-focus lens that has been optimized specifically for desktop streaming and recording, so its approved focus range is 30 to 120 centimeters (0.99 to 3.93 feet) at 4K resolution.

The new webcam also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) recording at 4K, albeit at a reduced 30p frame rate. Given that the frame rate is cut in half from 60 to 30p, it seems the camera employs a frame combination mechanism by which it combines two frames, one optimized for highlights and the other for shadows. The Facecam 4K also sends uncompressed video directly to the attached computer.

Pricing and Availability

The Elgato Facecam 4K is available now for $199.99. When buying the Elgato Facecam 4K directly from Elgato, users can get a free CPL filter during checkout.

Image credits: Elgato