Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Review: The Legend Continues

Chris Niccolls

Nikon debuted its Z-mount cameras in 2018 and shortly thereafter came out with its first professional 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens. Unlike some of the other companies that also began making mirrorless full-frame glass, Nikon came out with a legendary lens right out of the gates. The original 24-70mm f/2.8 lens may have been a little bulky, but it was incredibly sharp, immune to flare issues, and excellent for video work, too.

Buy the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II used on KEH.com

It’s got to be tough then to make a new version of a lens with such big shoes to fill, but the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S II might just be up to the task. At $2,799, the new lens also demands a very high price. How can Nikon justify the high cost of this new lens when the original is so good to begin with?

A black Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II camera lens stands upright against a dark background, with clear markings for focal lengths and aperture settings visible.
The 24-70mm is quite long, but it is much reduced in weight.

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Review: How It Feels

Nikon isn’t going to impress buyers simply based on optical performance, so the first place to show major improvement is in the handling. The first version weighed a hefty 28.4 ounces (805 grams) and was quite bulky in hand. The newest version shaves off 130 grams to bring the total weight down below even the lightweight Sony 24-70 f/2.8 G Master II. At 23.8 ounces (675 grams), the new lens is very easy to carry around and pushes the balancing point back into the camera for stable hand-holding potential.

A close-up of a camera lens with a black body and green reflections on the glass, resting on a grid-patterned surface. The lens cap is placed nearby, and the background is dark and out of focus.
The filter is down from an 82mm size to a 77mm diameter.

Although the new lens is still physically long, it is now internally zooming, which provides for even more secure sealing against dust and moisture. This also keeps the balance point equivalent regardless of where the focal range is set. Videographers will appreciate the ability to zoom the 24-70mm without worrying about shifting the weight on a gimbal. Nikon has also reduced the filter diameter to a more manageable 77mm measurement.

Close-up of a black NIKKOR camera lens, showing “24-70/2.8 S II” text prominently on the lens barrel, with focus on the branding and model details. The background is dark and out of focus.
The customizable ring is a nice feature to have, but it doesn’t quite index well with aperture.

The lens has a solid focus and zoom ring, plus a customizable control ring. This ring can be used for aperture control, for example, but I did find the indexing of the click stops did not quite line up with third-stop increments. You can also set this ring to have smooth-turning functionality. There are multiple custom buttons and a focus limiter switch that can be set within the camera body to speed up focusing at different distance ranges.

Close-up of a black camera lens showing switches labeled "A M," "FULL LIMIT," and "L-Fn" with white markings, and a textured focus ring on the right side. The background is dark and slightly out of focus.
The lens now works with a customizable focus limiter range.

There is a new lens hood design for this new version, which features a sliding cutout to adjust polarizing filters. The lens is a proper professional S series lens, so it is fully sealed for the most rugged environments. I feel like Nikon has done a great job of modernizing the handling of this latest 24-70mm lens to provide a tangible benefit over the first version.

Close-up of a camera lens with a lens hood attached, labeled "HB-117 477 MADE IN JAPAN," set against a black background.
The new hood design allows for the adjustment of polarizing filters.
Close-up of the metal mounting side of a camera lens, showing electronic contacts and lens glass, with a black background and part of a lens cap visible at the lower edge.
This is a rugged and dependable lens.

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Review: How It Shoots

One of the chief — and only — complaints about Nikon’s first 24-70mm lens centered around its rather slow autofocus performance. In order to show a major improvement, Nikon put a brand new so-called Silky Smooth voice coil autofocus motor into the version II. VCM assemblies provide ideal smoothness when recording continuously for video applications, but the motor is also plenty fast for intense photo situations. The 24-70mm f/2.8 II gave me zero issues in acquiring and tracking subjects quickly and smoothly.

Black and white photo of a person standing in a covered walkway with arched ceilings and checkered floor tiles, surrounded by tall columns that create a sense of depth and symmetry.

A large wire mesh sculpture of a human head is displayed outdoors in a city, with modern glass and brown skyscrapers rising in the background under a partly cloudy sky.

Black and white photo of an older man walking on a city sidewalk, wearing a cap, jacket, turtleneck sweater, and light pants. Trees and parked cars line the street in the background.

Flare resistance is ideal with almost no loss of contrast or ghosting. Any ghosting I did see was incredibly minor and remained nondescript even with tighter apertures. There were no chromatic aberration issues or LoCA (longitudinal chromatic aberration) to worry about either.

Sunlight shines through the dense green leaves and branches of a tree, creating a bright starburst effect against a clear blue sky.
Flare is well controlled, and ghosting is minimal.

A man in a dark hoodie and jeans walks along a sidewalk in sunlight, casting a shadow against a wall with large, circular light patterns.

A person in a blue jacket and white cap sits alone on a wooden bench in an urban outdoor area, facing away. There are buildings, a chain-link fence, and a small green tree in the background.

A person in a colorful striped sweater stands by a fence between two street lamps on a bridge, while another person walks away to the left. The sky is partly cloudy and tracks cross the road in the foreground.

Excellent sharpness was one of the standout hallmarks of the original lens, and this new version meets or even exceeds it slightly. Regardless of the focal length chosen, center sharpness is ideal at f/2.8 with high contrast and detail maintained. Stopping the lens down gives only the slightest hint of improvement. Even the corners are excellent at f/2.8 with some vignetting present, but excellent sharpness overall. Again, stopping the lens down will help to raise detail in a very minor way. This is a sharp lens in pretty much any situation.

Side-by-side comparison of two camera test charts labeled "70mm @ f/2.8" and "70mm @ f/5.6" showing color gradients, grayscale blocks, resolution patterns, and currency details.
Center sharpness at 70mm is awesome, with only minor improvement when stopped down.
Side-by-side comparison of two test charts labeled "24mm @ f/2.8" and "24mm @ f/5.6," each with a Canadian one-dollar bill at the top and black geometric shapes and letter charts below.
Corners at 24mm are surprisingly good. This lens boasts excellent detail.

Tall skyscrapers with reflective glass facades rise into a blue sky with wispy clouds, viewed from below, creating a dramatic and modern urban cityscape.

A man in a suit walks through a modern building corridor, partially lit by sunlight. He passes by a large, colorful graphic display featuring abstract shapes. The image is in black and white.

The 24-70mm is also excellent for the occasional close-up shot at 70mm. There is a reasonable amount of working distance at the 70mm range, and the lens can deliver roughly 1:3 lifesize reproduction. I was happy with the sharpness up close, and this lens proves to be versatile for the occasional semi-macro shot.

A single white flower with a yellow center is in sharp focus, surrounded by a blurred background of purple and pink flowers.

Vibrant pink and purple petunias in full bloom fill the foreground, with a blurred background of green foliage and yellow flowers on a sunny day.

A person in a red plaid shirt kneels on a sidewalk, photographing a quiet city street with streetcar tracks. Several people walk in the distance, and a "Westbound Trains" sign is visible overhead.

Bokeh has changed this time around thanks to a more circular 11-bladed aperture. This gives a more circular look to specular highlights and cuts some of the harshness from the previous lens. At f/2.8, there is a nice cat’s eye look to the corners, and the highlights are free of onion rings, with only a small amount of a soap bubble effect going on. I found the backgrounds to be fairly smooth-looking overall, although there is a touch of busyness to the overall look.

Several potted plants are arranged on a wooden surface, decorated with white string lights. In the background, warm yellow lights form a decorative pattern, creating a festive and cozy atmosphere.
Bokeh is nice and soft at all apertures with very clean highlights.

Nikon’s 24-70mm Legend Continues

This new Nikon lens seems to achieve an incredibly high level of optical performance throughout its focal range and has essentially no bad qualities. It’s versatile, fast focusing, and sharp, which is exactly what you want out of a professional lens. Nikon has also made sure to add to its cinematic potential by controlling breathing well and allowing for a smooth aperture and internal balance as well. The fact that the lens is lighter and smaller only adds to its appeal. However, at $2799, this lens is going to take a chunk out of the budget, and there are definitely more affordable options as well. Still, this is exactly the lens Nikon needed to make right now, and users can now choose an option that works best for their budget and needs.

A person in dark clothing walks in front of a white van, their face partially in shadow. The image is in black and white, with strong contrasts and a somber atmosphere.

Are There Alternatives?

The first version of the 24-70mm f/2.8 is still a great choice for photographers who want to get excellent optical performance at a lower price. If you don’t need the 24mm wide coverage, consider the incredibly well-priced Tamron 28-75 f/2.8 G2, which is still optically stunning.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. This lens may be the expensive option, but it offers zero compromises.

