Despite Reports to the Contrary, Nikon Says It Has Not Discontinued Its First Nikkor Z Lens

Last week, reports surfaced that the original Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, which has just been succeeded by the excellent new Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, had been discontinued. Nikon says this is not true.

“At this time, the lens is not listed as discontinued on the Nikon website, and we will continue to fulfill customer demand for the foreseeable future,” a Nikon USA spokesperson tells PetaPixel.

Initial reports emerged from Japan after the major Japanese camera retailer, Yodobashi Camera, listed the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, released in 2019, as “discontinued.” Map Camera also labeled the lens as having finished its production run, although neither Camera Kitamura nor Bic Camera made any special mention of the lens’s production status.

In the United States, the original Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens remains in stock and is not listed as discontinued at major retailers like B&H and Adorama. However, the older Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is available at a special discounted price at both retailers: $2,346.95, down from $2,546.95. For reference, the brand new Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, Nikon’s first “Mark II” Nikkor Z lens, is $2,796.95.

It is not unusual for Japanese retailers to list an item as discontinued even when the manufacturer has not officially discontinued it. In some cases, retailers are just ahead of the curve, and the lens is discontinued relatively quickly. In other cases, a product stays in production far beyond initial discontinuation claims.

Ultimately, the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S will, at some point, be discontinued, whether officially or just practically. However, Nikon states that the lens has not been discontinued and remains available for purchase from numerous retailers, both in Japan and globally. What happens once all currently available stock is depleted remains to be seen, but for Nikon USA’s part, it seems that customer demand will be met for a while, at least.

Additionally, those who want the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S will be able to obtain it on the used market indefinitely, even if the lens eventually becomes challenging to find brand-new. Used copies in excellent condition cost around $1,800 from KEH.

For what it’s worth, those with the budget for the new “Mark II” version should definitely opt for it, as it is a truly spectacular lens that impressively manages to surpass its predecessor, despite being much smaller, lighter, and featuring fewer glass elements.

“This new Nikon lens seems to achieve an incredibly high level of optical performance throughout its focal range and has essentially no bad qualities. It’s versatile, fast focusing, and sharp, which is exactly what you want out of a professional lens. Nikon has also made sure to add to its cinematic potential by controlling breathing well and allowing for a smooth aperture and internal balance as well. The fact that the lens is lighter and smaller only adds to its appeal,” Chris Niccolls writes in PetaPixel‘s brand new Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Review. It may be expensive, but it’s worth it for demanding photographers.

Image credits: Nikon