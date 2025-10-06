Photographer Wins Case Against Woman Who Assaulted Him Over Photos of Children at Event

A photographer successfully brought legal action against a woman who assaulted him after demanding that he delete photos showing a child participating at a public event.

British press photographer Dimitris Legakis, owner of the Athena Picture Agency, filed a private prosecution against his assailant after what he described as “months of inaction” by local police.

According to a report by Wales Online, Legakis was photographing the annual Three Counties Bloodhounds hunt in Swansea, South Wales, on December 26 last year. The event is known as a “clean boot” hunt, where hounds are trained to track a human runner rather than an animal.

During the event, a woman named Ruth Morgan approached Legakis, saying members of the hunt had asked him to delete photos that included a child taking part. When the photographer tried to walk away, Morgan grabbed him by the arm of his jacket.

Wales Online reports that the pair approached a police officer on duty, with Legakis telling the officer that Morgan would not release him, while Morgan explained that she wanted the photos deleted. The officer informed her that the event was taking place in a public area, after which Legakis walked away.

On January 9 of this year, Legakis submitted an online report to South Wales Police alleging assault. After several months had passed with no action taken by the police, the photographer filed a private criminal prosecution against Morgan.

According to Wales Online, Morgan — who had no prior criminal record — pleaded guilty to assault by beating when she appeared in Swansea Magistrates’ Court. Video footage of the incident was shown in court. Morgan was fined £270 (about $340) and ordered to pay a £108 ($135) surcharge.

South Wales Police tells Wales Online that an investigation had been opened but said there was not enough evidence to proceed. However, Legakis says the lack of police action led him to file a complaint with the force’s professional standards department.

“On January 9, 2025, South Wales Police received an allegation of assault which had occurred in Wind Street, Swansea, two weeks earlier,” a spokesperson for the police tells the news outlet. “An investigation was started, but the victim of the assault would not provide information about a potential witness, and therefore, there was insufficient evidence to charge.

“Officers made other attempts to identify the suspect, including through facial recognition technology. A subsequent complaint was made, which is being investigated by the force’s professional standards department.”

Recently, Legakis spoke out after a conviction against him for assaulting a police officer was overturned just half an hour before his appeal was due to be heard. A judge in the case called the entire incident “disturbing”, adding that it “raised serious questions” about the freedom of the press in the U.K.

