Photographer Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Deliver Quinceañera Photos

A photographer was arrested after a woman told police how he failed to deliver photos from her daughter’s quinceañera nearly eight months after the event.

Martin Fernandez Jr., 37, of Laredo, Texas, was charged last week with deceptive trade practice, a Class A misdemeanor, after a customer accused him of failing to deliver images from a quinceañera despite receiving payment.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the case began on February 9 when a woman went to cops to file a theft report involving a photographer she had hired for her daughter’s celebration.

According to a report by the Laredo Morning Times, the woman told investigators that she paid Fernandez $550 in June last year for photography services for the quinceañera, which took place on July 12, 2025. She says the photos were expected to be completed around two weeks after the event.

However, the woman reportedly told police that months passed without receiving the promised photos or videos, despite repeated efforts to contact the photographer. Investigators say the woman’s last communication with Fernandez took place in December, when he reportedly told her he was still working on the images.

Police say the woman continued trying to contact Fernandez in the following months to obtain the photos and videos, but did not receive them. During that period, Fernandez allegedly continued posting images from the quinceañera on social media, according to investigators.

The case was later presented to an assistant district attorney, who approved an arrest warrant for Fernandez. According to the Laredo Police Department, Fernandez was served with the warrant on May 22 and charged with deceptive trade practice.

Laredo Morning Times reports that jail records show Fernandez was released later the same day on a $5,000 bond.

Customers have increasingly turned to law enforcement in cases involving photographers accused of taking payment and failing to deliver promised images or services. Earlier this month, a wedding photographer in North Carolina was ordered to turn over images after allegedly defrauding hundreds of couples out of an estimated $1 million. In that case, the North Carolina Attorney General announced a lawsuit against Holly Christina Photography, alleging the company misled and defrauded brides, engaged couples, and their families by failing to provide promised photography and videography services.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.