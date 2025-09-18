Can the Canon C50 or Nikon ZR Unseat the Sony FX3? | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, Jordan Drake and I are without Chris Niccolls who is on assignment in Japan. That’s okay though, because this past week was huge in the video and broadcasting space with the launch of the Canon C50 and the Nikon ZR.

With a PetaPixel Membership, not only can you support original PetaPixel reporting and in-depth reviews, but you can also remove ads from the website and gain access to some seriously great perks, too. Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, 5% off certified pre-owned gear from KEH, and now can download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs from the latest cameras and lenses. Join today! It costs just $3 per month or $30 per year.

Tuesday, September 9 might have been the biggest and busiest day we’ve experienced in years (we certainly can’t think of a more packed day). While the iPhone was probably the biggest story, the timing of the IBC show in Amsterdam meant that camera companies were also extremely active. Both Canon and Nikon announced new compact cinema cameras that seem to take aim at the dominance of the Sony FX3. That said, each had a very different approach to the strategy of how to do that.

Canon came in swinging with the C50, which offers a ton of great features like Open Gate, an included top handle, and a brand-new 7K sensor. However, the lack of in-body image stabilization has some people scratching their heads. Nikon’s ZR brought a smaller body, lower price, and multiple in-camera RAW recording options, but no Open Gate. Do either of these cameras have the chops to unseat the king? Jordan Drake digs into that and more on this week’s packed episode!

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode