The Nikon ZR Is Its First Z Cinema Camera Made in Tandem With RED

Nikon has announced its first cinema camera — and first new camera in the Z Cinema series of products (technically the Z-mount V-Raptor [X] and Komodo-X were the first cameras, but those were just re-mounts) — designed specifically for filmmakers: the full-frame Nikon ZR.

The ZR is described as an ultra-lightweight (just 1.19 pounds), full-frame video camera that offers class-leading capture and workflow features, some of which Nikon says have never been seen before in a camera of this level.

“We aren’t holding anything back — our first Nikon camera developed with RED has all the creative controls that filmmakers need, with features that have never been seen in this level of handheld cinema camera,” Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Planning, at Nikon Inc., says. “The Nikon ZR is the camera that will challenge the established video market and will demonstrate Nikon’s commitment to advancing the tools available to video production professionals.”

The ZR has a notably small body design, which is made even more impressive given what it can do and the fact it has no fan. Nikon says that the camera has efficient heat dissipation and thermal management design that not only decreases noise and enhances battery life, but also improves durability since there are no points of ingress. Nikon claims that the camera can record for a very long time without issue, and this can be extended thanks to the ability to use USB-C power delivery.

The camera features a magnesium alloy chassis, the same found in its Z6 III series, which means it is meant to withstand pro-level wear and tear. Nikon says its commitment to filmmakers is further noticeable thanks to the camera’s controls: a new filmmaker-oriented UI, with familiar menus, a new quick menu for filmmakers, and customizable button placement are included with video-centric users in mind.

The ZR uses the familiar partially-stacked full-frame sensor found in the Z6 III. With it, the ZR can record up to 6Kp60 in 12-bit RAW internally. It is also the first camera to use a new 12-bit R3D NE RAW Codec, which is a new RAW format that is meant to be familiar to REDCODE RAW users.

“By leveraging its broad 15+ stop dynamic range, it achieves well-balanced image quality from highlights to shadows. Support for Log3G10 and the REDWideGamutRGB gamut reproduces exposure standards and colors consistent with RED color science, with true RED color tonality, skin tone integrity, and tonal roll-off — similar to the output of RED’s cinema cameras such as the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X,” Nikon says.

The ZR has two base ISOs at 800 and 6400, but ISO in R3D NE files is fully adjustable in post, just like REDCODE RAW.

While the ZR has no electronic viewfinder, Nikon did juice the rear LCD. It is not only large at four inches across, but it is bright enough to use in direct sunlight and is rated to reach up to 1,000 nits peak. The camera also has built-in support for 32-bit float audio (no additional hardware required) and high-performance mics on the camera body itself. Additionally, the ZR is the first Nikon camera to come with a digital accessory hotshoe, which Nikon says “enables two-way digital communication between the camera and compatible accessories, allowing for advanced functionality such as tally lamp and microphone LED control.” Nikon says it plans to collaborate with third-party accessory makers to offer a range of solutions that can utilize this shoe.

On that note, Nikon also announced a new ME-D10 shotgun microphone that uses the new digital accessory shoe. It requires no battery, has built-in shock mounts, and will arrive in late October for $339.95.

The ZR boasts 7.5-stops of in-body image stabilization as well as Nikon’s AI autofocus technology driven by the EXPEED 7 engine it inherited from the Z9. Nikon says the camera utilizes deep learning to enable more accurate subject detection and tracking. It has nine types of subject detection that it can switch through automatically, including people, animals, and vehicles.

The Nikon ZR supports Frame.io Camera to Cloud using NX MobileAir, which automatically transfers video data directly to the cloud.

The new Nikon ZR Cinema Camera will be available in late October 2025 for $2,199.95. Additional kit configurations will also be offered, pairing the camera with a Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 lens for $2,749.95, with the 35mm f/1.4 for $2,849.95, or with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 for $2,499.95.

Image credits: Nikon