The Pixboom Spark is a 4.6K Cinema Camera with 1,000 FPS Global Shutter

Pixboom is set to release the Spark this week, a compact video camera that touts some seriously impressive specifications at an even more impressive price. Pixboom says the camera will be capable of shooting 4K resolution at up to 1,000 frames per second, even in low light, with unlimited record times via its global shutter.

Teased earlier this year at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, the Pixboom Spark is a compact box camera equipped with a Super35 backside illuminated 4.6K global shutter sensor that the company says can capture extremely detailed, clean footage at up to 1,000 frames per second without additional high-powered lighting. Usually, high-speed cameras operate at such a fast shutter speed that an immense amount of light is required in order to get an exposed image. A 1,000 frames per second, high resolution is also rare, making the Pixboom highly unusual in the cinema space.

“Let’s face it: high-speed photography has been a pain. You needed tons of lights, enough power to trip breakers, and so much setup time that you forgot what you wanted to shoot in the first place. Trying to capture slow-motion without blinding light? Hello, grainy footage,” Pixboom says.

To address these issues, Pixboom says it went with a backside illuminated sensor (BSI).

“By completely rethinking sensor architecture, we’ve boosted quantum efficiency from the industry standard 60% to a mind-blowing 80%+. Translation? Your camera now sees in dim light where others see nothing, giving you clean 4K slow-motion at 1000FPS when other cameras would just show noise.”

The company has shot multiple high-speed videos in a variety of situations to showcase the camera’s capability, a few of which can be seen below (and the rest can be viewed on Pixboom’s website, which also lists frame rates and resolution settings):

The last video above, which is a quick supercut edit of a few longer 1000 FPS samples found on the company’s website, was shot with a single small Nanlite 500B as a key — and that’s it.

The Pixboom Spark touts unlimited recording times, a PSLC PCIe 4 SSD system that allows filmmakers to record directly to storage and swap drives quickly and easily, and is capable of capturing in a RAW format, although the company did not specify which. Pixboom is also promising 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 for 4K monitoring, an included 3.5-inch, 16:9 ratio, 6.22M dot LCD with an unspecified “high brightness,” and wireless control via WiFi or Bluetooth from a mobile device.

In addition to 1,000 FPS at 4K resolution, the Pixboom Spark is also capable of 1,800FPS at 2K resolutions, expanding its usability further. Using the Pixboom’s lossless RAW profile, the company says it can record at its fastest frame rates to a 2TB SSD for seven minutes straight. The sensor is also dual base at ISO 400 and ISO 1600.

The body, which measures 108 by 110 by 130mm and weighs 1.1 kilograms, is available in silver or black and features what Pixboom calls a “versatile” electronic mount system, which allows it to be converted from E-mount to PL mount.

Pixboom plans to launch the camera on Kickstarter on September 17, where it will give backers a huge discount on the coming camera. While Pixboom plans to sell the camera at retail for $12,900, backers will be able to pick one up for $7,499. Pixboom says it plans to start shipping cameras starting in January 2026.

Image credits: Pixboom