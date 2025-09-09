RED Cuts V-Raptor X Starting Price in Half With Streamlined XE Cinema Camera

Jeremy Gray

Two black RED V-RAPTOR cinema camera bodies with red and gold accent rings are placed side by side on a dark, glossy surface with a red and black gradient background.

RED Digital Cinema, a Nikon-owned company, added another camera to its Z Cinema lineup today: the high-end V-Raptor XE. It is a streamlined version of the V-Raptor [X] and available in both Nikon Z and Canon RF mount versions.

The RED V-Raptor XE features the same 8K large-format (VV) global shutter sensor found in the V-Raptor [X] series and remains built on RED’s DSMC3 platform. However, to achieve its much lower price point — $14,995 versus $29,995 — there have been some compromises. The “Essentials” version of RED’s V-Raptor [X] features scaled-back recording options.

The new V-Raptor XE tops out at 8Kp60 recording and can shoot faster at 4K (120p) and 2K (240p) resolutions. While these speeds are quick, they’re roughly half of what the more expensive V-Raptor [X] can do.

The new, more affordable cinema camera still offers much of what makes the V-Raptor [X] series a popular choice for professional filmmakers, including 17+ stops of dynamic range, REDCODE RAW and ProRes recording, dual 12G-SDI ports, and a reasonably compact body.

“The V-Raptor XE offers a versatile and efficient option for filmmakers shooting in large format — without having to sacrifice the core image quality that defines our reputation for excellence,” says RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi.

A close-up view of a black RED Digital Cinema V-RAPTOR XL camera body, featuring multiple control buttons, ports, a large mount for lenses, and the brand logo prominently displayed on the front.

“This camera is ideal for indie filmmakers, documentarians, commercial shooters and storytellers who require cinema-grade visuals without the need for every advanced feature found in a fully loaded model. As the filmmaking landscape continues to evolve, the V-Raptor XE camera will extend the power of RED even further.”

With an upcoming firmware update, the V-Raptor XE will also feature significantly reduced boot time and sensor power consumption, which will make it an even more compelling tool for filmmakers.

The new V-Raptor XE joins a few other RED cameras that are available with Nikon Z mount after Nikon acquired RED in Spring 2024. The Komodo-X and V-Raptor [X] were both released in Z mount variants in February this year, which added some unique features for users with Nikkor Z lenses. The move to Z mount brought with it improved autofocus performance and smooth aperture control. The Z-mount version of the V-Raptor XE takes advantage of these same benefits.

A professional RED digital cinema camera with a detachable monitor mounted on top, a side handle grip, and various buttons and dials, shown against a plain light background.
RED V-Raptor XE Cine Essentials kit

Pricing and Availability

The RED V-Raptor XE is available to preorder now for $14,995 and will begin shipping in October. There is also a Cine Essentials kit for $19,995 that includes the camera, a PL with Electronic ND Filter Adapter Black, a DSMC3 RED Touch 7.0 LCD monitor, and the RED Outrigger Handle.

RED has a robust trade-in program as well, which enables Komodo and Komodo-X owners to upgrade to one of RED’s V-Raptor models.

Image credits: RED, a Nikon company

