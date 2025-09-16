SongRaw Expands its ‘Moonlit’ Lens Series with the 85mm f/1.2

SongRaw — a relative newcomer to camera lenses based out of China — has announced the AF 85mm f/1.2 Moonlit full-frame lens for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and (eventually) Leica L-mount.

SongRaw’s first lens was announced in April: an AF 50mm f/1.2 Moonlit that the company showcased at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. In a similar fashion (that is to say, choosing to release a photography lens at a video-focused expo), the 85mm f/1.2 Moonlit debuted around another major international show: IBC in Amsterdam.

The new lens features a construction of 18 elements arranged into 10 groups, including one aspherical element, five extra-low dispersion glass elements, and 11 high-refractive index lenses, meaning almost every piece of glass in the lens is special or treated in some way. The new lens has an aperture range of f/1.2 through f/16 via a 13-bladed aperture diaphragm, which is more than is typical and should result in particularly circular bokeh. Aperture can be controlled via an external dial, which also features a de-click option.

The 85mm f/1.2 Moonlit can focus as close as 0.85 meters (about 33.5 inches and has a maximum magnification ratio of 0.13x, so it’s not a particularly great lens for small, close-up subjects (which is rarely a strength of the 85mm focal length).

Focus is driven by a stepping motor (STM) and lead-screw type system that SongRaw says provides “precision focus.”

The “Moonlit” name is a reference to the fast, wide-open aperture of f/1.2, which the company says makes this lens an ideal night photography companion. Additionally, SonRaw touts the 85mm as the “golden portrait focal length.”

While SongRaw is a newcomer and based in China, its pricing is leaning toward the premium end — at least compared to what Viltrox and Sirui have been releasing lately. Those two companies tend to try to hit retail prices that are well below $1,000, but SongRaw is aiming a bit higher. The 50mm f/1.2, which it launched earlier this year, is currently available for $999 while the new 84mm f/1.2 will retail for slightly higher: $1,200. The company hasn’t listed the new lens on its website yet, but expects to make the AF 85mm f/1.2 Moonlit available before the end of 2025 for Nikon Z-mount, Sony E-mount, and Leica L-mount, although there are indications it won’t have L-mount versions ready with the initial batch.

