Satellite Captures Awesome Photo of ISS During Astronaut Spacewalk

Matt Growcoot

Three vertical panels show the International Space Station above clouds in the left image, with two closer, grayscale images on the right highlighting its structure against a gray background.

A satellite captured a “unique view” of the International Space Station as two astronauts were engaged on a spacewalk above Argentina.

The amazing photo was taken by HEO Space on March 18 and shows the ISS above the horizon. When the photo was taken, two NASA astronauts — Jessica Meir and Chris Williams — were venturing outside the space station’s Quest airlock to prepare for a new solar array. Space.com notes that it was the first U.S. spacewalk in nearly a year.

The photo was shared by HEO Space on March 23 and shared to r/spaceporn yesterday. The version shared to Reddit is a colorized image that appears to have been made by amateur astronomer Vikranth. The original is black and white.

A small airplane flies above a blanket of clouds, framed by three vertical dark window bars. The sky is blue with scattered clouds below. A white logo with "ONE" and a globe is in the bottom right corner.
Colorized version.

HEO doesn’t operate satellites itself; instead it partners with companies such as BlackSky to use their satellites. The reason for the three panels in the image is that the satellite used to take the photo has a relatively narrow field of view. So when it wants to take a photo of an object that is closer than Earth, it will use a panning maneuver, rotating its body as it takes a photo to do a “sweep”. The three panels are then stitched together.

A small spacecraft or satellite floats in space above cloud-covered Earth, seen through three vertical window panes. The logo "NEO" is at the bottom right corner of the grayscale image.
HEO’s original capture.

Infrared image of the International Space Station (ISS) showing its structure against a gray background, with HEO logo at the top right and a scale indicating 10 meters at the bottom right.

HEO Space’s technology is used to inspect other satellites for potential damage and operational awareness, as well as monitoring for space debris or other objects that could cause havoc among the heavy traffic that now orbits Earth.

But it also captures amazing imagery, too. Back in November, the company, along with BlackSky, captured a clear image of the ISS.

A detailed view of the International Space Station orbiting above Earth, with its solar panels extended; clouds and the blue atmosphere are visible in the background. Logos for HEO and BlackSky are in the corners.
HEO Space and BlackSky

“The number of satellites in orbit is set to increase tenfold in the next decade. At the same time, space-to-space threats are rising and the need to inspect and maintain satellites is accelerating faster than anyone expected,” HEO Space wrote alongside the post.

“Resolution alone won’t deliver what’s needed. True understanding comes from observing satellites frequently, from multiple angles and orbits, so you can see how they behave, respond to their environment, and what they’re capable of across time and geography.”

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