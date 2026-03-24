Nature Photography Contest Winners Show Nature at its Most Beautiful and Vulnerable

The Nature Photography Contest announced the winners of its 2025 contest, showcasing powerful photos that capture nature’s beauty and exemplify why protecting the environment is so important.

Photograph of the Year

The competition’s overall winner is Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan, who took top honors for a heart-wrenching portrait of an orangutan clinging to tree stumps where its home once stood. The orangutan is sitting on the ground, surrounded by debris and destruction. It is a poignant reminder of the very real impacts of deforestation on animals.

This is Vijayan’s second straight big prize in the Nature Photography Contest. Last year, Vijayan was named Photographer of the Year.

Photographer of the Year

This year’s Photographer of the Year is Angela J. Sanchez from Georgia, USA. The competition says that Sanchez’s portfolio stood out for its diversity, consistent aesthetic themes, and clear respect for nature and her subjects.

This honor recognizes a collection of photos, rather than a specific shot or theme. Sanchez’s portfolio includes a wide range of photos, including underwater images. The featured image above reflects Sanchez’s exceptional artistic and technical skills.

As part of her award, Sanchez will be able to select the location where about 500 trees will be planted in her honor in partnership with One Tree Planted.

Category Winners

Alongside Vijayan and Sanchez, the Nature Photography Contest also awards winners across 10 categories. All the category winners are showcased below.

Natural Landscape

Wildlife

Macro

Underwater

Birds

Plant Life

Night World

Environmental Impact

Sharing the Planet

Funny Nature

More From the Nature Photography Contest

Alongside the winners, the competition judges also selected fantastic finalists across all categories. These finalists can be viewed in a gallery on the Nature Photography Contest’s website.

Image credits: The Nature Photography Contest. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.