Nature Photography Contest Winners Show Nature at its Most Beautiful and Vulnerable

Jeremy Gray

On the left, a black-and-white photo of a ray leaping above the ocean. On the right, a colorful image of an orangutan sitting on tree roots in a lush, green forest, looking up at the sky.

The Nature Photography Contest announced the winners of its 2025 contest, showcasing powerful photos that capture nature’s beauty and exemplify why protecting the environment is so important.

Photograph of the Year

The competition’s overall winner is Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan, who took top honors for a heart-wrenching portrait of an orangutan clinging to tree stumps where its home once stood. The orangutan is sitting on the ground, surrounded by debris and destruction. It is a poignant reminder of the very real impacts of deforestation on animals.

An orangutan with orange fur sits wide-legged on a forest floor, holding onto tree roots or branches, surrounded by lush greenery and a partly cloudy sky overhead.
Photograph of the Year — ‘Please Spare Our Home’ by Thomas Vijayan | The Nature Photography Contest

This is Vijayan’s second straight big prize in the Nature Photography Contest. Last year, Vijayan was named Photographer of the Year.

Photographer of the Year

This year’s Photographer of the Year is Angela J. Sanchez from Georgia, USA. The competition says that Sanchez’s portfolio stood out for its diversity, consistent aesthetic themes, and clear respect for nature and her subjects.

A mobula ray leaps out of the ocean, its body arched above the water with its long tail trailing, against a blurred background of mountains.
Photographer of the Year — Angela J. Sanchez. Featured photograph is ‘Mobula Rocket.’ | The Nature Photography Contest

This honor recognizes a collection of photos, rather than a specific shot or theme. Sanchez’s portfolio includes a wide range of photos, including underwater images. The featured image above reflects Sanchez’s exceptional artistic and technical skills.

As part of her award, Sanchez will be able to select the location where about 500 trees will be planted in her honor in partnership with One Tree Planted.

Category Winners

Alongside Vijayan and Sanchez, the Nature Photography Contest also awards winners across 10 categories. All the category winners are showcased below.

Natural Landscape

Aerial view of a round, crater-like geological formation with concentric rings, cracks, and earthy tones of brown, tan, and gray, resembling an abstract eye.
‘The Earth’s Eye’ by Pawel Zygmunt | The Nature Photography Contest

Wildlife

A brown bear walks along a sandy shore at sunset, closely following a seagull. The sky is softly lit with pastel colors, and both animals are reflected in the wet sand beneath them.
‘Following’ by Janet Gustin | The Nature Photography Contest

Macro

A small snail climbs the stem of a mushroom, illuminated by soft, colorful light beams against a dark background.
‘Sporing Party’ by Indranil Basu Mallick | The Nature Photography Contest

Underwater

A humpback whale swims gracefully underwater near the ocean's surface, illuminated by sunlight streaming through the blue water.
‘Whale Dreams’ by Remuna Beca | The Nature Photography Contest

Birds

A group of king penguins walks together on a wet sandy beach, with their reflections visible on the surface and dark clouds in the sky above the waves.
‘Before the Storm’ by James Welch | The Nature Photography Contest

Plant Life

A windswept tree bent sideways by strong wind stands in a snowy landscape, with large snowflakes falling heavily, creating a dramatic winter scene in black and white.
‘My Jeffrey Pine, Sierra de Baza’ by Miguel José Avalos González | The Nature Photography Contest

Night World

Swirling clouds of dark orange, brown, blue, and white gases form a dramatic nebula in space, illuminated by bright light at the center, creating a dynamic, colorful cosmic scene.
‘Creation’ by Peter Hergesheimer | The Nature Photography Contest

Environmental Impact

A cheetah lies on hay inside a wooden and metal crate, peering out sadly through the bars with only its face visible.
‘First Gaze’ by Wiktoria West | The Nature Photography Contest

Sharing the Planet

A person in a long-sleeve shirt and shorts stands in a sunlit forest, touching a tree surrounded by a swarm of bees. Sunlight filters through dense green leaves and creates a hazy, dramatic atmosphere.
‘The Honey Keepers of Sundarban’ by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman | The Nature Photography Contest

Funny Nature

Close-up of a pelican opening its large beak toward the camera, with several other pelicans floating on calm water in the background under a hazy, soft light.
‘Into the Gape: Dalmatian Pelican at Dawn’ by Panagiotis Xaxiris | The Nature Photography Contest

More From the Nature Photography Contest

Alongside the winners, the competition judges also selected fantastic finalists across all categories. These finalists can be viewed in a gallery on the Nature Photography Contest’s website.

Image credits: The Nature Photography Contest. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

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