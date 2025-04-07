New Company SongRaw Unveils First Lens, Full-Frame AF 50mm f/1.2 Moonlit

A black digital camera with a protruding lens is positioned at an angle against a plain white background. The camera features several buttons and a textured grip, with some visible markings and logos on the body and lens.

There is a new Chinese lens manufacturer on the scene: SongRaw. The new company’s debut product is the SongRaw AF 50mm f/1.2 Moonlit, a fast autofocus-equipped 50mm f/1.2 prime for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

SongRaw claims it is the first Chinese company to release a 50mm f/1.2 full-frame autofocus mirrorless camera lens, per the company’s interview with CineD at NAB 2025. Given that SongRaw is a new company and its 50mm f/1.2 prime is its first-ever lens, there are a lot of questions. And fortunately, there are quite a few answers, too.

The new full-frame lens will come in E, L, and Z-mount versions, which makes sense given that, as of yet, Canon has kept its RF mount closed concerning full-frame autofocus-equipped lenses from third-party manufacturers. The new SongRaw AF 50mm f/1.2 Moonlit features 13 aperture blades, a de-clickable manual aperture control ring, an AF/MF switch, and a 72mm front filter thread.

A black camera lens with the brand name "SONGRAW" printed on it. The lens has a textured surface and various markings, with a specification label "FE 2/85 SONGRAW" and the word "Mount" visible.
The lens features 15 elements arranged into 10 groups, including two aspherical lens elements. The lens can focus as close as 0.52 meters (1.7 feet), a max magnification of about 0.12 times, which is pretty typical for a fast 50mm prime lens. For reference, the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 G Master and Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S lenses can focus a little closer (0.4 meters and 0.45 meters, respectively).

Close-up of a camera lens showing a textured surface. It features a focus ring with marked apertures, an auto/manual focus switch, and a mount labeled "E-mount." The overall design is sleek and black.

Granted, both those lenses are much more expensive than SongRaw’s debut lens. The company is aiming to be a budget-friendly alternative to traditional fast prime lenses and says the AF 50mm f/1.2 Moonlit will cost between $950 and $1,100 when it launches later this month. That undercuts Sony and Nikon by around $1,000 each. On L-Mount, the situation is a little bit different, as Sigma, a founding member of the L-Mount Alliance, sells its excellent 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lens for $1,399.

Diagram of a lens with multiple elements, including two aspherical glass pieces, labeled "SongRaw 50mm F1.2 MTF." Below, a graph shows spatial frequency data, featuring red and blue lines across different values.

SongRaw says its upcoming lens is constructed primarily from aluminum, helping to keep its weight down. The lens weighs 900 grams (just under two pounds), lighter than Nikon’s relatively hefty 50mm f/1.2 lens (1,090 grams) but heavier than Sony and Sigma’s offerings, both of which tip the scales at under 800 grams.

As for autofocus, a feature that helps set SongRaw’s new lens apart from some of its Chinese siblings, the company says it is using STM stepping motors to drive focus. SongRaw says its lens will be compatible with all special in-camera autofocus modes, including eye-tracking, and that its AF 50mm f/1.2 Moonlit delivers fast, accurate focusing.

Image of a camera lens against a dark background with light highlighting it from behind. The text reads "AF 50mm F1.2 Full-frame autofocus lens." The brand name "Meike" and additional model details are visible on the lens body.

SongRaw is now showing its lens at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas in the show’s North Hall. The lens should officially launch later this month. As for how good the new company SongRaw’s first-ever lens is, time will tell. However, some impressive performers have come out of China in recent years.

Image credits: SongRaw

