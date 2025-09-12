WhiteWall’s New Sample Kits Solve a Major Headache for Photographers

Jeremy Gray

A person compares printed landscape photos on a wooden table, using color swatches. Nearby are art supplies, frames, and more prints, including mountain scenes and colored pencils in open boxes.

Here at PetaPixel, we love printing and hanging our favorite photos. One of the best ways to do so is by using online labs like WhiteWall. However, when it comes to picking the perfect materials, like paper, mats, and frames, it’s hard to know which materials are the best choice for a specific photo. That’s where WhiteWall’s new sample kits come in.

WhiteWall has long offered customers the opportunity to get sample kits of its wide-ranging paper options, but the photo lab has just this week added new sample options to let customers see and touch frame, passe-partout (mat), and glass. There’s no substitute for seeing different frame styles and colors with your own eyes when deciding the perfect way to display your favorite photographs, whether for yourself or as a gift.

“The range expansion aims to provide a sound basis for decision-making to achieve the best possible results and enable customers to plan with greater certainty. Simultaneously, WhiteWall is solidifying its position as a premium provider with a highly customizable portfolio,” WhiteWall explains.

A person holds a landscape photo of mountains and autumn trees on a wooden table, using a wooden clip. Other prints and wood samples are also visible on the table.

A person wearing white gloves holds clear acrylic sheets above a printed landscape photo of mountains and autumnal trees, demonstrating how the sheets overlay the image. A rectangular wooden block rests above the print.

A photo print of a rocky, autumn-colored landscape is placed on a white surface, surrounded by two white rectangular picture mat frames.

The company recognizes that photographers and other artists are often faced with the ever-important questions: Which frame will look best with my photo? Which mat color makes the most sense for this image? What kind of glass will work in my space with my lighting? These questions can be challenging to answer without physically seeing the options.

“Our products stand for the highest quality — so it’s all the more important that our customers feel completely confident before they buy,” says Alexander Nieswandt, founder and CEO of WhiteWall. “That’s why we want to make the decision as easy as possible. With the new samples, our quality can be experienced first-hand — and we enable our customers to make the best choice for their motif with complete confidence.”

A framed photograph and prints of rugged, sunlit mountain peaks on a white surface, with wooden frame corners and tools placed nearby.

A variety of rectangular wooden, metal, and plastic trim samples in different colors and finishes are arranged diagonally on a white surface.

A person hangs a framed photograph of a mountain landscape with autumn trees on a white brick wall.

The available frame samples include 40 different variants of WhiteWall’s six best-selling options, including Hamburg, Basel, ArtBox, and Slimline frames, in different colors and thicknesses. There are ten passe-partout samples in various shades of white and gray, plus linen variants. The glass samples comprise four options, including acrylic, float, and non-reflective museum glass.

The new samples can be purchased individually or combined to create a custom sample kit, and prices range from $4.95 to $7.95 per sample. And of course, these new framing material samples can be combined with test prints of your photos on different WhiteWall paper, so customers can find the perfect combination for every element of a framed photograph.

The prices paid for each sample can be applied to a customer’s next purchase in the form of a voucher, which is emailed automatically after samples have been shipped. The voucher is valid for three months.

Image credits: WhiteWall

