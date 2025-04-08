WhiteWall’s New Tools Promise to Make Better, Bigger Prints From Your Low-Res Photos

Award-winning German photo lab WhiteWall announced two new solutions to help customers achieve sharper, better prints. WhiteWall SuperResolution promises improved image quality when printing smartphone photos, while the existing UltraHD sharpening is available for more products.

WhiteWall SuperResolution is a new solution that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to “significantly improve image resolution — without compromising quality,” the company says.

WhiteWall says SuperResolution is ideal for customers trying to print images from their smartphones or older digital cameras, which often have too low of a resolution to achieve high-quality print results in large formats.

SuperResolution’s AI uses intelligent upscaling to selectively add missing image details while prioritizing a photo’s sharpness and resolution.

“Thanks to WhiteWall SuperResolution, almost any image can be printed in professional large formats — regardless of the original recording device,” WhiteWall promises. “A quality indicator in the configurator shows the maximum recommended print size.”

SuperResolution lives alongside ultraHD, an existing sharpening technology WhiteWall developed to further refine images that are already high resolution. The applied sharpness takes into account the original file, the desired print size, and the product. Each print material and printing process differs, so ultraHD adapts to deliver the best results.

This has previously only been available for selected products and incurred an additional cost for the customer. Now, ultraHD is available for all of WhiteWall’s products, except for Coffee Table Books and photo calendars, and no longer comes with an additional cost. WhiteWall notes that customers can even combine SuperResolution and ultraHD for even better, larger prints.

Although not new, it is worth noting that WhiteWall has a third printing technology in its repertoire — automatic image optimization. This optional tool ensures that colors, contrasts, and brightness values are all good, which can be especially helpful for customers who are printing photos that have not been professionally edited and adjusted for printing. Automatic image optimization is best for unprocessed photos but can work well for images that are not optimally edited for a specific printing product.

“Thanks to new technologies, WhiteWall now offers even better large format prints — even with low resolution source files,” WhiteWall explains. “This allows us to ensure the best possible image quality for all products and formats.”

Image credits: WhiteWall