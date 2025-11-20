WhiteWall’s Pro-Quality Coffee Table Books Now Have More Personality

Jeremy Gray

A photo collage: on the left, two open books with blue covers labeled "Lorenz Holder" and a palette of 25 colored squares; on the right, gloved hands hold and flip through a colorful book against a red background.

WhiteWall’s excellent Coffee Table Book is now much more personalized thanks to 36 new colorful endpaper options. WhiteWall says the new customization options make its Coffee Table Book an even more professional option for photographers to showcase their work.

WhiteWall launched its Coffee Table Book in August 2024, promising an emphasis on high-quality production, including professional paper choices and high-resolution printing technology. Having made one myself, I can attest to the quality of the materials WhiteWall offers.

An open photography book displaying a landscape image of a rural scene with a fence and golden foliage. A black camera with a strap is placed on a wooden table in the background. The image has a warm and tranquil ambiance.

When it launched, the WhiteWall Coffee Table Book was available in multiple sizes and formats, with three hardcover finishes, and supported hundreds of pages. However, while photographers and other visual artists had plenty of options for their prints, there were relatively few choices for personalizing the book.

A hardcover book titled "WOODS" with a forest cover lies on a dark green surface; a gloved hand flips through the pages, revealing the book's title inside.

Starting this month, customers creating a WhiteWall Coffee Table Book can choose from 36 new colors for their endpapers and cover interior, ranging from neutral tones like cream and sand to vibrant options like blossom red or ocean.

“Each color creates and emulates its own mood and underlines the character of the photographic work,” WhiteWall promises.

A person wearing white gloves flips through a colorful book with a red and blue abstract cover titled "STILLS & COLORS." The book lies closed on a glossy red surface in the right image.

The new colors are available for all the WhiteWall Coffee Table Book formats and paper types. For inkjet versions of the book, the endpapers are printed on an open-pored, natural paper with a fine, matte texture. For books featuring photo paper, the inside covers are color-exposed, which WhiteWall notes is similar to the prior black endpaper options.

Colorful papers are not the only change to the WhiteWall Coffee Table Book, as the company has also revised its binding process. The new endpaper is folded and features flexible gauze along the spine, enabling it to lie “much flatter” when opened. The headband, exclusive to inkjet photo books, also matches the endpaper color.

A gloved hand turns a black page in a book, revealing a photo of a person in a white outfit with the words "never sleep." printed over the image.

As expected, the online interface and download software for creating WhiteWall Coffee Table Books have been updated with the new color options. There are also new sample sets for the expanded options. While the sample set is not free, the cost is offset with a voucher to be used for the next purchase, effectively refunding the fee.

A close-up of a blue page being turned in a book, revealing bold red and white text underneath, partially reading "CLOTH IS" against the blue background. The image is softly focused and brightly lit.

“Our customers think through their coffee table books down to the last detail — from the selection of motifs to the choice of paper and format to the presentation,” says Jan-Ole Schmidt. “With the new colored endpapers, we are giving them another tool to complete the design. The coffee table book can now be customized even more precisely to their wishes, and the experience of looking through it is even more individual and high-quality.”

An open fashion magazine shows a close-up portrait of a person in pink and photos of models wearing colorful, stylish outfits against pink and green backgrounds.

WhiteWall’s updated Coffee Table Book offerings are available to customers in the United States and Germany now, and will be available in other countries, including France, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the U.K. in March 2026.

Image credits: WhiteWall

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A person is looking at an open photo book displaying serene landscape images of a rocky shoreline and calm waters under a pastel sky. A small island with trees is visible in the distance. This Holiday Season, There Is No Better Gift Than a High-Quality WhiteWall Coffee Table Book
An open photography book displaying a landscape image of a rural scene with a fence and golden foliage. A black camera with a strap is placed on a wooden table in the background. The image has a warm and tranquil ambiance. WhiteWall’s New Coffee Table Book Is a Beautiful Way to Show Your Photos
Woman with long, flowing red hair wearing a brown hat and cream coat gazes thoughtfully into the distance against a blue sky background. WhiteWall’s New Tools Promise to Make Better, Bigger Prints From Your Low-Res Photos
A wooden table with a camera, lens, map, and photographs. One photo shows a person holding a large leaf over their head. Another black-and-white photo depicts a suspension bridge, and the third photo shows a cityscape. WhiteWall’s Shopify Integration Helps Photographers Streamline Print Sales
Discussion