WhiteWall’s Pro-Quality Coffee Table Books Now Have More Personality

WhiteWall’s excellent Coffee Table Book is now much more personalized thanks to 36 new colorful endpaper options. WhiteWall says the new customization options make its Coffee Table Book an even more professional option for photographers to showcase their work.

WhiteWall launched its Coffee Table Book in August 2024, promising an emphasis on high-quality production, including professional paper choices and high-resolution printing technology. Having made one myself, I can attest to the quality of the materials WhiteWall offers.

When it launched, the WhiteWall Coffee Table Book was available in multiple sizes and formats, with three hardcover finishes, and supported hundreds of pages. However, while photographers and other visual artists had plenty of options for their prints, there were relatively few choices for personalizing the book.

Starting this month, customers creating a WhiteWall Coffee Table Book can choose from 36 new colors for their endpapers and cover interior, ranging from neutral tones like cream and sand to vibrant options like blossom red or ocean.

“Each color creates and emulates its own mood and underlines the character of the photographic work,” WhiteWall promises.

The new colors are available for all the WhiteWall Coffee Table Book formats and paper types. For inkjet versions of the book, the endpapers are printed on an open-pored, natural paper with a fine, matte texture. For books featuring photo paper, the inside covers are color-exposed, which WhiteWall notes is similar to the prior black endpaper options.

Colorful papers are not the only change to the WhiteWall Coffee Table Book, as the company has also revised its binding process. The new endpaper is folded and features flexible gauze along the spine, enabling it to lie “much flatter” when opened. The headband, exclusive to inkjet photo books, also matches the endpaper color.

As expected, the online interface and download software for creating WhiteWall Coffee Table Books have been updated with the new color options. There are also new sample sets for the expanded options. While the sample set is not free, the cost is offset with a voucher to be used for the next purchase, effectively refunding the fee.

“Our customers think through their coffee table books down to the last detail — from the selection of motifs to the choice of paper and format to the presentation,” says Jan-Ole Schmidt. “With the new colored endpapers, we are giving them another tool to complete the design. The coffee table book can now be customized even more precisely to their wishes, and the experience of looking through it is even more individual and high-quality.”

WhiteWall’s updated Coffee Table Book offerings are available to customers in the United States and Germany now, and will be available in other countries, including France, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the U.K. in March 2026.

Image credits: WhiteWall