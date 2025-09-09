Tamron Responds to Sigma’s 20-200mm Lens With a 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Full-Frame Zoom

Only a handful of hours after Sigma announced the 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary lens for full-frame E-mount and L-Mount cameras, Tamron revealed that it’s working on a 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075) zoom lens for full-frame E-mount cameras.

The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is the successor to the popular Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071). While the new all-in-one zoom lens retains the same aperture range, f/2.8 to f/5.6, it gains a few precious degrees of field of view at the wide end. While 25mm versus 28mm may not sound like a massive difference, it is quite significant when doing wide-angle photography.

Although the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 doesn’t get as wide as Sigma’s new 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary lens, Tamron maintains the speed advantage over its competition at both ends of its range.

Tamron notes that the new 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 G2 is not only wider than its predecessor, but it promises improved image quality and faster autofocus performance as well. The lens features Tamron’s Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) linear motor. It also promises strong close-up performance thanks to a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.9 at 25mm, which is slightly better than half-macro shooting.

“Combining portability with uncompromising performance, this next-generation all-in-one zoom lens supports creative expression for everyone from beginners to professionals,” Tamron explains. “Experience the full potential of an all-in-one zoom, reimagined.” The company notes that this “cutting edge” new zoom is an excellent way for Tamron to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Like its other G2 lenses, the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 features a 67mm filter thread and a sleek design. Tamron has not provided complete specifications for its new all-in-one zoom, although it appears to be a reasonably compact lens.

Tamron also hasn’t shared pricing or availability for its new 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 G2 zoom lens. In typical Tamron fashion, this initial reveal serves as a development announcement, and comprehensive information will arrive at a later date closer to its release. For reference, the existing Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD lens is available now for $699, down $100 from its MSRP thanks to an ongoing deal.

