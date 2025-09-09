Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary Is a World’s First Full-Frame Zoom Lens

Jeremy Gray

A black Sigma 18-200mm camera lens with zoom and focus rings, placed on a white background. The lens has white markings indicating focal lengths and other specifications.

Sigma announced the 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary, the world’s first 20-200mm zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The 10x zoom lens starts at an ultra-wide 20mm focal length and extends to the telephoto 200mm focal length. The new all-in-one zoom lens promises a different experience than 24-200mm or 28-300mm zooms, especially for landscape and travel photography, thanks to its relatively wider starting focal length.

Weighing just 550 grams (19.4 ounces) and measuring 115.5 millimeters (4.5 inches) long when not extended, the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary is impressively lightweight and compact given its 20mm starting range. The lens features a 72mm front filter thread, a zoom lock switch, a focus mode switch, and a dust- and splash-resistant design. The diameter at the zoom ring is just 70.4 millimeters, so the lens remains relatively thin throughout its entire barrel.

A black Sigma camera lens with textured focus and zoom rings, lens markings, and metal mount, shown in a side profile view against a white background.

A black Sigma 18-200mm camera lens shown from the side, extended to its full zoom length with visible focal length markings and a wide lens hood attached at the front.

The lens features 18 elements arranged across 14 groups. Of these, there are four aspherical elements, three pieces of SLD glass, and one FLD element. The lens incorporates a nine-bladed circular aperture diaphragm.

Sigma promises precise optical performance and strong control over flare, ghosting, and aberrations. While real-world testing will be required to determine the level of performance, Sigma promises that its new 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary is “the perfect all-around lens for any photographer.”

A close-up side view of a black camera zoom lens with a lens hood attached. The lens features focus and zoom rings, a lock switch, and labels indicating autofocus/manual focus and the country of origin.

The lens’s versatility is enhanced by its strong close-focusing performance as well. From 28mm to 85mm focal lengths, the lens can achieve a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, making it a half-macro lens over that range. Beyond this, it still offers strong magnification, although it drops to 1:3.3 at 200mm.

Autofocus is driven by Sigma’s tried-and-true High-response Linear Actuator, which Sigma says delivers high-speed, accurate autofocus performance. Concerning manual focus, the L-Mount version supports swapping between linear and non-linear focus ring settings. The L-Mount version also works with the Sigma USB UD-11 dock, allowing users to adjust certain lens behaviors.

A black Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG DN lens is standing vertically on a Sigma USB dock, with clear markings for focal lengths and settings on the lens barrel.

A top-down view of a Sony digital camera with a large Sigma 20-200mm lens attached, showing various camera controls and settings.

As noted by the lack of “OS” in its model name, the new 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary lens lacks optical image stabilization. Photographers will need to rely on in-body image stabilization with this groundbreaking compact all-in-one zoom lens.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the lens, courtesy of Sigma:

A close-up of a vibrant blue cornflower standing among red poppies in a sunlit field, with a clear sky and the warm glow of sunlight in the background.
© Herve Rannu
A pair of bare feet rest on a wooden loft railing inside a dimly lit, triangular attic with exposed wooden beams and a single light bulb glowing at the peak.
© Syuhei Inoue
Close-up of a single bright blue cornflower in sharp focus, with a soft, blurred background of more blue flowers and green foliage. The image has warm, natural lighting.
© Herve Rannu
A hand is stacking white ceramic plates of various sizes on a wooden table. The plates are neatly nested together, and the background shows a wooden surface and a windowsill.
© Syuhei Inoue
A brown snail with a spiral shell crawls on a large, bright green leaf covered in water droplets, surrounded by lush foliage.
© Herve Rannu
A close-up view of a stack of cut tree logs with visible rings and bark, some covered in green moss.
© Syuhei Inoue
A close-up of green oak tree leaves with water droplets hanging from their edges, against a blurred green background.
© Herve Rannu
Close-up of burning firewood in a fire pit, with bright orange and yellow flames engulfing the logs and creating a warm, glowing light.
© Syuhei Inoue
A peaceful lakeside scene with two small wooden cabins partially hidden among green trees, tall grass in the foreground, and calm water under a cloudy sky.
© Herve Rannu
A person with short dark hair stands by a still pond, surrounded by lush green trees and foliage, gazing at the dense forest reflected in the water.
© Syuhei Inoue
Close-up of green fern leaves with brown patches, showing detailed leaf texture and veins. Sunlight filters through the leaves, highlighting their vibrant color and intricate structure.
© Herve Rannu
Tall green grasses with seed heads stand against a dark, almost black background, highlighting the delicate shapes and bright green color of the plants.
© Syuhei Inoue
A close-up of a fern leaf with a small black fly perched on it. The background is filled with blurred green fern leaves, creating a natural, lush atmosphere.
© Herve Rannu
Wooden cabins with slanted roofs are set close together in a forested area. Warm interior and exterior lights glow softly as dusk falls, highlighting the natural wood and lush greenery in the background.
© Syuhei Inoue
Sunlight filters through tall pine trees in a dense forest, casting long shadows on the green undergrowth and mossy ground. The scene feels calm and serene with warm, soft light and a carpet of lush vegetation.
© Herve Rannu
A wooden cabin with warm lights glows among lush green trees; stacks of firewood are neatly arranged under a covered porch, creating a cozy, secluded atmosphere in the forest.
© Syuhei Inoue
A tall stem with clusters of purple flowers and green leaves, sharply in focus, stands against a blurred green and purple background.
© Herve Rannu
A dimly lit wooden desk by a window at dusk, featuring an open book, a small lamp, stacked notebooks, and a tissue holder. The scene is calm and minimal, with a view of trees outside.
© Syuhei Inoue
A metallic green damselfly rests on a bright green leaf, surrounded by blurred green foliage in the background.
© Herve Rannu
A warm light from a house reflects on the dark, calm surface of a river surrounded by dense greenery at night.
© Syuhei Inoue

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary lens will be available later this month for $999. It comes in Sony E-mount and L-Mount versions.

Image credits: Sigma

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Sigma Announces New 50mm f/1.4 Art and 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 Contemporary Lenses
Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN Sports Sigma is Developing a 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN Sports Lens for E and L-Mount
Sigma 70-200mm Review Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports Lens Review: Long Awaited
Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports New Info About Sigma’s Upcoming 70-200mm f/2.8 Mirrorless Lens
Discussion