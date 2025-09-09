Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary Is a World’s First Full-Frame Zoom Lens

Sigma announced the 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary, the world’s first 20-200mm zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The 10x zoom lens starts at an ultra-wide 20mm focal length and extends to the telephoto 200mm focal length. The new all-in-one zoom lens promises a different experience than 24-200mm or 28-300mm zooms, especially for landscape and travel photography, thanks to its relatively wider starting focal length.

Weighing just 550 grams (19.4 ounces) and measuring 115.5 millimeters (4.5 inches) long when not extended, the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary is impressively lightweight and compact given its 20mm starting range. The lens features a 72mm front filter thread, a zoom lock switch, a focus mode switch, and a dust- and splash-resistant design. The diameter at the zoom ring is just 70.4 millimeters, so the lens remains relatively thin throughout its entire barrel.

The lens features 18 elements arranged across 14 groups. Of these, there are four aspherical elements, three pieces of SLD glass, and one FLD element. The lens incorporates a nine-bladed circular aperture diaphragm.

Sigma promises precise optical performance and strong control over flare, ghosting, and aberrations. While real-world testing will be required to determine the level of performance, Sigma promises that its new 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary is “the perfect all-around lens for any photographer.”

The lens’s versatility is enhanced by its strong close-focusing performance as well. From 28mm to 85mm focal lengths, the lens can achieve a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, making it a half-macro lens over that range. Beyond this, it still offers strong magnification, although it drops to 1:3.3 at 200mm.

Autofocus is driven by Sigma’s tried-and-true High-response Linear Actuator, which Sigma says delivers high-speed, accurate autofocus performance. Concerning manual focus, the L-Mount version supports swapping between linear and non-linear focus ring settings. The L-Mount version also works with the Sigma USB UD-11 dock, allowing users to adjust certain lens behaviors.

As noted by the lack of “OS” in its model name, the new 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary lens lacks optical image stabilization. Photographers will need to rely on in-body image stabilization with this groundbreaking compact all-in-one zoom lens.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the lens, courtesy of Sigma:

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary lens will be available later this month for $999. It comes in Sony E-mount and L-Mount versions.

Image credits: Sigma