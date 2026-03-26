Tamron’s New Lens Price Hikes Are Only for Japan

Tamron has announced a significant price hike for three of its lenses in Japan, but Tamron Americas tells PetaPixel there is no accompanying price increase to announce in other markets.

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063) will increase from ¥104,500 to ¥149,600 for the E-mount version and from ¥125,400 to ¥154,000 for the Z-mount lens. That is a sizable increase, equivalent to around $180 for the Z-mount lens and just over $280 for the E-mount version, although it still remains less expensive overall than the Z-mount lens.

The other two affected lenses, the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071) and 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058), are increasing by similar amounts, although only for E-mount at this time. The 28-200mm lens is going from ¥85,800 to ¥129,800, which is about $540 to $815 at current exchange rates. The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 telephoto zoom is increasing from ¥199,800 to ¥253,000, which is $1,255 to $1,590.

The USD values above are presented only as an illustration, as again, Tamron Americas says the newly announced price change is only for the Japanese market. Currently, the 28-75mm f/2.8 (Sony E) is $699 in the U.S. after an ongoing $200 discount, while the Z-mount lens is $749 after a $100 discount. The Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 for E-mount is $699 in the U.S. with a $100 discount. Finally, the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for E-mount is already one of Tamron’s pricier lenses. It is $1,499 right now after a $200 instant savings.

Tamron Japan says the revised prices for the select lenses above will go into effect on April 1, 2026, and the company blames the increase on “external conditions.”

“As the external environment continues to deteriorate due to the continuous surge in raw material costs, manufacturing and logistic costs, we have been working to maintain prices by cost reductions,” Tamron Co. Ltd. says in a machine-translated statement. “However, it has become difficult to absorb cost increases through our own efforts alone, and we are very sorry to announce the following price revisions.”

Although these same challenges affect Tamron no matter where it sells its lenses, the company is only announcing price adjustments for Japan at this time, it tells PetaPixel. The Japanese price increase also only applies to relatively older Tamron lenses, as the 28-75mm f/2.8, 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6, and 35-150mm f/2-2.8 were released from 2020 through 2022. The price change doesn’t impact any of Tamron’s newest lenses, like the 35-100mm f/2.8 it announced last month.

“We have no plan at this time to increase pricing,” Tamron Americas tells PetaPixel. “The change [on Tamron’s Japanese website] is for the Japan domestic market only.”

Image credits: Tamron