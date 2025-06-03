Adobe Photoshop Is Now Available on Android

Just a few months after Adobe brought Photoshop to mobile on iPhone, the company is launching its flagship image editing app to Android users as well via a public beta available now on the Google Play store.

Photoshop mobile is built from the ground up for smartphones, including careful tweaks to the user interface and overall user experience. The all-new Android app, like the iPhone version that arrived earlier this year, includes many of Photoshop’s photo editing and design capabilities, including a layer-based workflow, masking, and Firefly-powered generative AI features, such as Generative Fill.

“Photoshop mobile makes it easy to create wherever inspiration strikes, from designing cover art, to a video thumbnail, a vision board, or capturing an idea on the go,” Adobe explains.

The company promises that Photoshop’s new mobile app will make it easier for the next generation of creators to get started, although Adobe notes that veteran desktop users will also find many of the tools they expect on the app.

Since Photoshop mobile on Android is in beta, all its features are available for free to all users, at least for now. The beta is launching with a wide range of capabilities, including selections, layers, masks, Tap Select, Spot Healing, generative AI, Adobe Stock compatibility, Object Select, Magic Wand, and more. Adobe states that additional features are currently in development and will be added to the app “soon.”

Given that Photoshop mobile is designed with beginner and expert users alike, the app also features mobile-specific tutorials and educational content, including tips for using layers, selections, and generative AI to create better work.

“We’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time,” Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe said in February when Adobe announced Photoshop for iPhone. “Photoshop’s new mobile and web apps unlock next generation creativity, empowering creators to bring to life gorgeous photos, rich graphics and incredible art anytime, anywhere.”

Pricing and Availability

Adobe Photoshop (beta) app is available now on Google Play for devices running Android 11 or later. Smartphones must have at least 6GB of RAM to run the app, although 8GB or more is recommended for optimal performance.

When the beta period ends, users should expect to pay for full access to Photoshop mobile on Android. Premium Photoshop mobile and web plans start at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually. The premium versions of Photoshop mobile and web are included in standard Photoshop and Adobe Photography plans.

Image credits: Adobe