Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro Promises Gorgeous Bokeh for Under $600

A digital camera with a large lens rests on a wooden surface next to a stack of books and a textured pot, with dappled sunlight casting shadows across the scene.

Viltrox’s new AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lens for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z APS-C mirrorless cameras promises professional performance and silky-smooth bokeh for a relatively affordable price of just $580.

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lens is designed for APS-C cameras, delivering a roughly 84mm equivalent focal length that essentially serves as a super-fast 85mm portrait prime lens. In the case of the X mount version, it is competing directly against Fujifilm’s excellent XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR, which is available now for $1,099.

However, neither Sony nor Nikon has an equivalent lens for their APS-C mirrorless cameras. There is the Sirui Sniper 56mm f/1.2 lens, though, which retails for $279 for E, X, and Z mounts.

A close-up of a person holding a digital camera with a Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 E lens, showing the camera’s controls and lens markings, with a blurred green background.
Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro

Viltrox’s fast new lens features 13 elements arranged across eight groups, including a trio of high-refractive index elements, one extra-low dispersion piece of glass, and a single ultra-large aspherical lens. Viltrox promises minimized chromatic aberration, comatic aberration, and distortion. The company also says its 11-bladed aperture diaphragm and sophisticated optical design deliver circular, smooth bokeh without any onion rings.

“The AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lenses’ professional grade optical design delivers astonishingly high resolution from center to edge, taking full advantage of the capabilities of higher-megapixel cameras,” Viltrox promises.

A woman with long dark hair holds a camera up, adjusting the lens and looking intently at it. Soft sunlight filters through a window, illuminating her face and the background.

The new lens utilizes Viltrox’s patented “HyperVCM” motor for autofocus and can focus as close as 0.5 meters (1.64 feet), achieving a maximum magnification of 0.13x. The company notes that the lens has minimum focus breathing, so it should also be well-suited to video applications.

Close-up of a person’s hands holding a black digital camera with a large lens, pointed slightly upward, against a blurred, light background.

From a design perspective, the E and Z versions of the lens feature a function button, an AF/MF switch, and a de-click toggle for the aperture ring. The X-mount lens doesn’t have these controls. All versions include a reasonably wide focus ring and dust- and drip-resistance.

A black digital camera with a large lens is mounted on a tripod, set against a blurred green background of foliage.

The lens length differs slightly by mount, but in all cases, it is just over 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) in length. The E and X versions weigh 570 and 575 grams (20.1 and 20.3 ounces), respectively, while the Z version is slightly heavier at 590 grams (20.8 ounces). The lens accepts 67mm front filters.

Sample Images

A woman with very long, dark braids wearing a flowing white dress stands outdoors under green tree branches, holding a bouquet of white orchids and gazing thoughtfully into the distance.

A woman with long braided hair, dressed in a white outfit, holds white flowers and gazes thoughtfully upward while standing outdoors under leafy green branches.

A woman with long, dark braided hair, eyes closed, gently holding a cluster of white orchids next to her face, surrounded by green foliage outdoors. She wears a sheer, light-colored blouse.

A woman with long, braided hair stands under green leaves, eyes closed, holding white orchids, wearing a white top and gold earring, looking serene in natural light.

A woman in a long white dress with very long braided hair stands in tall green grass, holding a small bouquet of white flowers, looking calmly at the camera.

A woman with long braided hair, wearing a white top, sits on grass at sunset, holding a lit lantern and looking softly at the camera. The background is blurred greenery.

A young woman with long braided hair holds a glowing lantern in the evening, dressed in a white blouse, with trees and a dark sky in the background.

A young woman with long black hair wearing a pink gingham blouse looks up with a serene expression. She stands outdoors with a blurred green background.

A close-up of a young woman’s face looking upwards, with soft natural light highlighting her smooth skin and reflective eyes. The background is blurred with shades of green and white.

A young woman with long dark hair looks at the camera while holding a cluster of white orchids near her face, with soft sunlight and trees in the background.

A woman with very long, dark braided hair wears a flowing white outfit. She sits outdoors with sunlight casting shadows on her face and trees blurred in the background.

A young woman with long, dark braided hair lies on the grass, gazing calmly at the camera. She wears a light, flowing top and natural makeup, with sunlight softly illuminating her face.

Pricing and Availability

 The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lens is now available for E, Z, and Z-mount APS-C cameras. The lens costs $580.

Buy the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro new on Amazon.comBuy the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro used on KEH.com

Image credits: Viltrox

