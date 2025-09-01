Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro Promises Gorgeous Bokeh for Under $600

Viltrox’s new AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lens for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z APS-C mirrorless cameras promises professional performance and silky-smooth bokeh for a relatively affordable price of just $580.

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lens is designed for APS-C cameras, delivering a roughly 84mm equivalent focal length that essentially serves as a super-fast 85mm portrait prime lens. In the case of the X mount version, it is competing directly against Fujifilm’s excellent XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR, which is available now for $1,099.

However, neither Sony nor Nikon has an equivalent lens for their APS-C mirrorless cameras. There is the Sirui Sniper 56mm f/1.2 lens, though, which retails for $279 for E, X, and Z mounts.

Viltrox’s fast new lens features 13 elements arranged across eight groups, including a trio of high-refractive index elements, one extra-low dispersion piece of glass, and a single ultra-large aspherical lens. Viltrox promises minimized chromatic aberration, comatic aberration, and distortion. The company also says its 11-bladed aperture diaphragm and sophisticated optical design deliver circular, smooth bokeh without any onion rings.

“The AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lenses’ professional grade optical design delivers astonishingly high resolution from center to edge, taking full advantage of the capabilities of higher-megapixel cameras,” Viltrox promises.

The new lens utilizes Viltrox’s patented “HyperVCM” motor for autofocus and can focus as close as 0.5 meters (1.64 feet), achieving a maximum magnification of 0.13x. The company notes that the lens has minimum focus breathing, so it should also be well-suited to video applications.

From a design perspective, the E and Z versions of the lens feature a function button, an AF/MF switch, and a de-click toggle for the aperture ring. The X-mount lens doesn’t have these controls. All versions include a reasonably wide focus ring and dust- and drip-resistance.

The lens length differs slightly by mount, but in all cases, it is just over 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) in length. The E and X versions weigh 570 and 575 grams (20.1 and 20.3 ounces), respectively, while the Z version is slightly heavier at 590 grams (20.8 ounces). The lens accepts 67mm front filters.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lens is now available for E, Z, and Z-mount APS-C cameras. The lens costs $580.

Image credits: Viltrox