Viltrox Brings Its Fast 56mm f/1.2 Pro APS-C Lens to Nikon Z Mount

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro lens announced last September is now available for Nikon Z mount mirrorless cameras. The APS-C portrait prime delivers an 85mm equivalent focal length and fast f/1.2 aperture, promising good sharpness and beautiful bokeh.

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Z Pro features 13 lens elements arranged across eight groups. It also features five specialized optics, including one ED element, one ultra-precision aspherical element, and three HR elements, to ensure edge-to-edge sharpness and minimize chromatic aberrations.

The lens not only promises high image quality but also solid build quality. The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro features a full-metal construction and is dust- and splash-resistant.

Viltrox describes its lens as a “flagship” prime for APS-C photographers. In the case of the Nikon Z version, Nikon does not have an APS-C prime lens quite like this in its lineup. The company has the Nikkor Z MC 35mm f/1.7, which delivers a roughly 50mm equivalent focal length, but its only similar option for DX shooters is using a full-frame 50mm prime, whether that’s the 50mm f/1.8 S, 50mm f/1.4, or professional Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S. While using a full-frame lens on an APS-C camera is a solid option, some photographers prefer a lens designed specifically for their crop-sensor camera, as they are often smaller and lighter.

On that note, the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro weighs 595 grams (1.3 pounds) and is 94 millimeters (3.7 inches) long. It accepts 67mm front filters.

The lens promises swift, accurate autofocus performance and can focus as close as 0.5 meters (1.6 feet). This results in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:7.7, which, while not anywhere near macro territory, enables photographers to get close enough for portraits and some still lifes that benefit from the fast f/1.2 aperture.

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro for Nikon Z mount is available now from authorized retailers for $580, although Viltrox is currently offering a launch discount on its own store, bringing the lens’s price down to $551. The Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X-mount versions announced last fall are also available now for $580.

