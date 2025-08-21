Photographer Flew to Kenya After Falling for Fake Nat Geo Explorer Offer

A photographer was reportedly tricked into believing he had been selected by National Geographic to shoot a wildlife project in Kenya. The scam led to thousands of dollars in donations from sponsors.

32-year-old photographer Tinesh Sritharan became a national hero in his home country of Malaysia after it was reported that he had been selected for National Geographic’s prestigious Explorer program.

On November 4, 2024, Sritharan says he pitched a wildlife photography project, titled “Echoes of the Savannah”, to capture the Great Migration at the Masai Mara in Kenya. The photographer sent the proposal via email to Sadie Quarrier, National Geographic’s senior director of storytelling.

Months later, in April, Sritharan proudly shared what appeared to be an acceptance letter from Quarrier, along with emails supposedly from National Geographic confirming that he had been chosen to document the migration.

The correspondence supposedly from the National Geographic stated he would need to finance the trip himself. Because the assignment was unpaid, Sritharan sought funds to cover flight tickets, food, accommodation, a local guide, and ground transportation.

Malaysian media celebrated the news that one of their photographers had been chosen for the project. Sritharan spoke with the press about the selection and received thousands of dollars in donations and sponsorships, including a $3,500 (RM15,000) contribution from The Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), a major political party, where a ceremony was even held to celebrate his achievement. The photographer also reportedly told Malaysian media that his project had backing from sponsors such as Sony Malaysia. In a post on Instagram, Sritharan claimed that Sony had provided with a FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens for the project.

‘A Fraudulent Letter’

But just two weeks after the celebration, it was revealed that Sritharan’s supposed letter and emails from National Geographic were fake. Other Malaysian photographers questioned the offer, and the scam was confirmed when Malaysian news outlet SAYS tried to verify Sritharan’s story.

SAYS found no record of Sritharan in the official National Geographic Explorer directory. After contacting the company directly, SAYS received a reply from Natasha Daly, National Geographic’s senior manager and editor, stating: “Tinesh Sritharan is not an Explorer. The letter you’ve attached is a fraudulent letter that is not genuine.”

It was also discovered that the emails had come from a Gmail address rather than an official National Geographic account.

The revelation led Malaysian media to question Sritharan, raising public backlash and concerns over the donated funds. By the time the scandal emerged, Sritharan was reportedly already in the Masai Mara shooting his project.

‘Did Someone Play a Prank on Me?’

Sritharan maintains that he was the victim of a scam and wonders if someone deliberately targeted him. He says he never received the “briefing packet” promised in the fake acceptance letter.

“I just don’t understand what is going on at the moment,” Sritharan tells SAYS. “Did someone play a prank on me or something? I would not have troubled anyone and myself to come down here to Africa.”

Some of Sritharan’s sponsors, including the MIC, have expressed continued support for him and his project — saying the photographer was a victim of a scam.

“It is important to emphasize the fraud lies in the letter, not in the young man,” the MIC says. “He is a genuine photographer, and nothing in this incident changes that fact. If indeed he has been scammed or defrauded, then we feel sympathy for him. No young person should have their dreams manipulated by false promises.”

The MIC added that despite the embarrassment, Sritharan should complete his project in the Masai Mara: “He is still representing Malaysia with his camera. That’s worth something.”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Instagram/@stineshinarw